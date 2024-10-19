The top five list at the domestic box office this weekend will be bookended by two wildly different offerings — a well-liked sequel to a recent horror blockbuster, and a star-driven drama aimed at adult audiences. While Smile 2 is expected to top the domestic charts this weekend with over $20 million, the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh relationship drama We Live in Time will crack the top five as it expands nationwide. A trio of holdover hits of different shapes and sizes are looking to occupy the remaining three spots.

With over $9 million on opening day — this includes the $2.5 million that it made in Thursday previews — Smile 2 is eying around $22 million across the weekend. Produced on a reported budget of under $30 million, Smile 2 follows the surprise hit original film, which grossed more than $215 million globally in 2022. The first Smile exceeded expectations in its debut, also grossing $22 million on the back of an excellent viral marketing campaign and solid reviews. But it earned around $1 million less than its sequel on opening day. The response to Smile 2 has been even better, with a solid B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and a “fresh” 84% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “one of the year’s best horror films” in his review.

Smile 2’s arrival pushed last weekend’s champion, Terrifier 3, into a close race for the number two spot with DreamWorks' The Wild Robot. The unrated horror sequel defied the odds and delivered around $19 million in its debut weekend. It’s looking at a respectable drop in its sophomore frame, after generating around $3 million on Friday. The movie should be able to gross around $9 million over the weekend, sending its running domestic haul towards the $35 million mark. The Wild Robot, on the other hand, will pass the coveted $100 million milestone by Sunday, if it is able to meet expectations and gross $10 million in its fourth weekend. The animated hit added $2.8 million to its domestic total on Friday.

A Trio of Holdover Hits Was Sandwiched Between Two New Releases this Friday

The number four spot is being claimed by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; director Tim Burton’s sequel is maintaining a remarkable pace despite having played in theaters for a month and a half, and having debuted on PVOD platforms a while ago. The film will earn around $5 million this weekend, pushing its domestic haul to around $285 million. Does it have enough juice to hit the $300 million milestone? We’ll have to wait and watch.

After debuting in limited release last weekend, We Live in Time expanded into nearly 1,000 locations nationwide, grossing around $1.8 million on Friday. The movie will take the fifth spot with approximately $4.5 million by Sunday, which represents a strong $4,500 per-theater average. Elsewhere, Sean Baker's Cannes-winning Anora is poised to deliver one of the best per-theater averages in years as it debuts in six locations. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

