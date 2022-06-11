There are countless franchises where audiences ask themselves, "Another one?" Movies like the Saw movies go on and on without a real rhyme or reason for who is enjoying the films. Sequels are a tricky pathway to navigate for filmmakers as they attempt to recreate the success of an original film while expanding and redirecting with new material. The horror genre falls victim as filmmakers opt for gore or jump scares, whereas the action or superhero genre spends more on special effects and stunts than a good script with an actual plot.

Excluding the major players like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Star Trek, and the Marvel/DC films, there are plenty of franchises where two or more movies in the director or screenwriter change for the worse. As audiences eagerly awaited the next chapter for their favorite characters across all genres, some sequels failed to live up to expectations set by the fans and the originals.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Four years after the epic conclusion of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Disney set sail again with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and some familiar supporting characters. It was a bust. Lacking the visionary, steady hand of director Gore Verbinski, the fourth installment sunk with critics and audiences.

Franchise-first director Rob Marshall failed to successfully capture the spectacular essence of the established world that saw success with the first three films. With a messy plot, character redirection and introduction, and too much attention focused on foreshadowing Sparrow's brilliant nonsense, On Stranger Tides and the future Dead Men Tell No Tales missed out on the cinematic excellence that made the Pirates franchise Oscar-worthy.

'Shrek the Third' (2007)

Losing the attention of adult audiences, Shrek the Third barely managed to hang on to the younger viewers as well. The first two films established well-timed pop culture and mature jokes aimed at shooting over children's heads and straight into the parents' wheelhouse of humor. The third film tried too hard to emulate the same formula as new directors Chris Miller and Raman Hui took over from Shrek's original director Andrew Adamson (Vicky Jenson also directing Shrek, with Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon also directing the Shrek 2).

Despite the entire cast returning plus the addition of Justin Timberlake, this installment took a major step back from the success and iconic nature of the previous films. Critics and audiences expressed disappointment as the film seemed to alienate audiences over the preteen age from enjoying their favorite green ogre.

'Annabelle' (2014)

After the success of The Conjuring, audiences wanted to know how the infamous Annabelle doll made its way to the Warren home. Released the year after the universe's first film, Annabelle failed to live up to the cinematic scare factor, scoring low with critics and audiences as it fell victim to the genre's clichés.

Like many other movie franchises, a directorial change from horror master James Wanto John R. Leonetti did not serve Annabelle well.The franchise would bounce back with The Conjuring 2 in 2016 with Wan's return and different directors for future Annabelle movies in 2017 and 2019.

'Men in Black II' (2002)

Defending Earth once again five years after the original, Men in Black II lacked the fresh magic brought to the screen by its predecessor. As Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith return as beloved Agents Kay and Jay, audiences and critics weren't wowed as the film reused multiple elements that made the first film original in the sci-fi genre.

With grotesque special effects, the film at least cruises quickly with its 88-minute runtime. The franchise would reclaim some goodwill from critics and audiences as the third film opened in 2012 with the edition of Josh Brolin as a younger Agent Kay. Meanwhile, the 2019 spin-off would garner a mix back of reviews from critics and franchise fans.

'Taken 2' (2012)

Taken has since become an action film sensation with its iconic lines and star Liam Neeson; however, its subsequent films lost the viewer's support as the franchise failed ever to gain critics' support. The sequel finds the return of Neeson as Mills, Maggie Grace as Kim, and Famke Janssen as Lenore, this time in a reversal of fortunes as a scorned father from Mills' actions in the first film attempts to exact revenge on all three.

A lazy attempt at invigorating Mills as a successful franchise hero, the sequel and eventual third film lack the originality to utilize Neeson's action star power. Better left as just a solo film, the Taken franchise is one that audiences would have accepted as a standalone film and continued to adore for its imaginative concept.

'Horrible Bosses 2' (2014)

With a talented cast returning and strong newcomers, the 2014 sequel failed to justify its place against the original. As Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, and Jamie Foxx graced the screen again, the laugh factors seemed recycled no matter how many Bateman sighed at the antics of his costars.

The sequel changed directors and scriptwriters, making the second time around feel far-fetched as the film's original bosses had already been dealt with. Despite the additions of Chris Pine and Christoph Waltz, Horrible Bosses 2 is a tag-along film that garners a few laughs, but nothing compares to the first.

'Insidious: Chapter 2' (2013)

As the first film terrorized audiences, the second one advertised to do the same. The sequel, Insidious: Chapter 2, attempted to interweave too many pieces into its plot, making its scare factor much lower than the original. The intensity in which the original film spooked audiences was not present in the second film, despite James Wan returning to direct.

Critics and horror fans favored the originality of the first film, and the remaining third and fourth films would also not live up to the standard set by Insidious. Franchise actress Lin Shayewould continue her role as the psychic Elise Rainier, but the franchise would not bounce back.

