2024 was a stand-out year for Anne Hathaway, who starred in the hit Amazon Prime Video romantic drama The Idea of You. This was, of course, after the actress spent the last two decades starring in some of the biggest films in the world. This included The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. However, one of her lesser-known films from the 2010s, Serenity, saw Hathaway re-team with Matthew McConaughey. Now, you can watch this mind-bending suspense thriller for free.

Serenity has now joined Tubi's vast list of genre titles. However, there are more than a few reasons why you probably haven't heard of this star-studded film. Firstly, this was a major box office bomb. It only managed to gross just over $14 million worldwide on a $25 million budget. It was also critically panned across the board, holding a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn't much better at 30%.

What Is ‘Serenity’ About?

Serenity follows Baker Dill (McConaughey), who lives a quiet life as a fishing boat captain. However, that all changes when his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) comes back asking something impossible from him. She wants him to kill her abusive husband, saving her and her son in the process. However, nothing is what it seems in this thriller. What at first feels like your typical romantic revenge plot, quickly unravels into something more inline with a futuristic science fiction plot.

While the execution may leave a lot to be desired, without going into spoilers, Serenity takes a massive swing at the genre fences. That may give viewers something to appreciate/latch onto as they watch this maddening rollercoaster ride unfold. Yet, at the same time, there’s also a glossy generic layer to everything that might make you lose interest. If it came out a year or two later, you could easily mistake it for a straight-to-streaming movie. At the very least, Serenity features an A-list ensemble cast. Alongside Hathaway and McConaughey, this film stars Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Diane Lane (Man of Steel) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator). This could help Serenity gain a cult following as more people discover it.

While it's neither of the stars’ best work, you can stream Serenity alongside another 2019 Hathaway film, The Hustle, on Tubi. The trailer can be viewed below.

Watch on Tubi