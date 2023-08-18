The Big Picture Sergio Leone's Duck, You Sucker! is often overlooked in his filmography, but it showcases his most experimental and artistic tendencies.

The film features a hilarious and emotionally charged banter between James Coburn and Rod Steiger, highlighting the theme of friendship amidst political chaos.

Duck, You Sucker! takes a satirical approach to the Mexican Revolution, offering a cynical commentary on the demand for more political films while still retaining Leone's signature style.

Sergio Leone is widely considered to be the quintessential maestro of the Spaghetti Western, but his last foray into the genre, Duck, You Sucker! is often overlooked. Perhaps this lack of recognition could be chalked up to the numerous name changes it underwent. European releases had it pegged as Once Upon a Time... the Revolution while United Artists released it as A Fistful of Dynamite. Regardless of its other coinages, Leone's penultimate picture is a fascinating example of his artistry. It is where he is at his most experimental, with the pair of James Coburn and Rod Steiger providing hilarious banter filled with emotional and political cores.

What Is 'Duck! You Sucker' About?

John Mallory (James Coburn), an explosives expert on the run from the British, crosses paths with Juan Miranda (Rod Steiger), a leader of a gang of bandits who just happened to loot a train from all of its valuables. Seeing his affinity with dynamite as an asset, Juan asks John to rob the Mesa Verde National Bank. When John refuses, Juan frames him for a crime and offers his protection in exchange for his expertise. John reluctantly accepts, but he escapes on the way to Mesa Verde. The two eventually reunite, and they meet with a group of Mexican revolutionaries led by Dr. Villega (Romolo Valli), also looking to hit the bank. When they successfully make it inside, they are surprised to see that it is devoid of any money. Instead, it is filled to the brim with prisoners of war. Juan sets them free and inadvertently becomes a hero of the Mexican Revolution.

The Mexican army looks to retaliate by chasing the revolutionaries through the mountainside. Juan and John bravely stay behind to successfully fend off the soldiers with machine guns. Unfortunately, when the pair reach the vantage point, they discover that all of Juan's children are dead, presumably at the hands of the army. Hopeless, Juan decides to face the wrath of the entire Mexican army, while John decides to take a peek at their headquarters. John is heartbroken to see Dr. Villega snitching on all of his contemporaries, indirectly sentencing them to their deaths. The following day, a captured Juan is rescued by John. Hiding inside a train, they meet Dr. Villega, with Juan still not knowing his treachery. According to the doctor, Pancho Villa's forces will be delayed by a day, and plan to ambush an army train filled with supplies and ammunition by colliding it with a train of their own rigged with explosives. John chooses Dr. Villega to be with him on the train. The plan goes to fruition, as John jumps out of the train in time, while a conscience-ridden Villega chooses to stay and meet his own end. About to reunite with Juan, John, unfortunately, gets shot in the back and blows himself up in front of his friend.

Sergio Leone's Experimental Approach in 'Duck, You Sucker!'

Upon viewing Duck, You Sucker!, one immediately notices that there is something untethered in Sergio Leone's brushstrokes. His original idea of not wanting to direct the film could have something to do with it. He considered a plethora of filmmakers to head the project and even began working with Peter Bogdanovich as a writer and projected director, according to BFI. The two creatively couldn't see eye-to-eye, and he soon approached Sam Peckinpah who also declined. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly assistant director Giancarlo Santi eventually started the production but was replaced by Leone after Rod Steiger demanded that he will only work if he is to be directed by Sergio himself, as documented by Michael Carlson in Sergio Leone. Leone's urge to oversee everything to a T got the best of him, and he soon sat at the director's chair with a few reinventions to his trademark style.

For one, there are notable visual choices that seem to tread new ground in his oeuvre, such as a cartoonish arc appearing over the head of John Mallory once Juan realizes his worth. For those who are embellished in the artistry of Leone, this comes off as a surprise. His tones are usually serious and elegiac. Perhaps it was to further emphasize the playful nature of Juan? It is bizarre, but it works. The classic Leone triangle from A Few Dollars More onwards, where a trio of characters shares the cinematic space, is also thrown out in favor of the dynamic one-two punch of Coburn and Steiger. While the character of Dr. Villega may have been written more comprehensively to retain this trio, this was not to be the case. A Mexican standoff wasn't necessary in the ethos of this film, and the result was a balanced effort that banked off of the hilarious back and forth of John and Juan.

Moreover, it is his most "political" film to date, tackling head-on the issue of the Mexican Revolution, albeit in a cynical manner. Beginning the film with a Mao Zedong quote on the topic of revolution proved that this was the case. Leone's aim was to provide a satirical take on the demand for more political films, Michael Carlson also notes. Critics at this time were clamoring for cinema to be used as a tool to convey political messages, highlighted by the rise of the Third Cinema movement. Sergio had a touchy relationship with the subject. His father, known by his professional name Roberto Roberti, had an affinity for socialist beliefs which some argued negatively impacted his career, according to Carlson. Partnered with the relatively temporary effects of the Mexican Revolution in terms of the bigger political picture, Leone's sardonic take on politics was exactly what Duck, You Sucker! represented. Ironically, critics in France praised the political content of the picture, and was his most successful movie, at least at that time.

'Duck, You Sucker!' Covers Familiar Ground

This doesn't mean that Duck, You Sucker! is devoid of any Sergio Leone conventions. As a matter of fact, it is one of his most self-reflective works. Intending to close his doors to the Western genre, Leone himself mentioned, according to BFI, that he revisited some of his earlier works to treat them differently while retaining his own signature oeuvre. The John Mallory flashback sequences are gradually fleshed out in the entire runtime, tippings its hat back to the narrative method in For a Few Dollars More, and Once Upon a Time... in the West. Similarly, these scenes are also triggered or introduced by an Ennio Morricone piece, and in this case, the fabled "Sean Sean" theme evocative of the character's misnomer of a name.

The most significant sequence in this film is arguably the execution scenes, where Leone produces a magnificent blending of narrative and emotion, evoked through flashbacks and betrayals. As John sees his contemporaries being shot down by the Mexican officers, all while a treacherous Villega watches, is where Leone's directorial prowess waxes poetic. The character recollects his own experience of being betrayed by his best friend and ultimately relives it strictly as a viewer. John has been on the receiving end of this pain, and his helplessness simply devours the entire screen. The patented Sergio Leone zoom has never felt so alive and death-inducing more than in this very instance. This is the Sergio Leone moviegoers have been accustomed to, and he was merely waiting for the right time to bring it out after a myriad of humorous setups. The tragic ending of seeing a friend perish before Juan's eyes was just the icing on the cake of a picture that summoned the very essence of revolution.

Why 'Duck, You Sucker!' Deserves More Love

It is unfortunate that out of all of his works, apart from the mediocre Colossus of Rhodes, which people don't really count as a Leone picture, Duck, You Sucker! is his most underappreciated. Despite the subject matter, Leone contends that while it is a political picture, the main theme of the film is friendship. John and Juan are two people who are philosophically, morally, and ethically on opposite poles, but end up being the other's figurative better half. Their names are essentially the same if you think about it, which symbolically dictates that they are tied to the hips. Such is the mysterious nature of friendship, and the picture endearingly pushes this idea amidst the chaos of a political uprising.

More than just Sergio Leone's final Western, Duck, You Sucker! should be remembered as one of his finest works. It has endured several hurdles in its production and release, significantly harming its own legacy, and the modern age of streaming and Blu-Ray bursts open a window of opportunity for re-evaluating its cinematic value. Everybody should look back at this classic and see how the famed maestro Sergio Leone fiddled with his own brand of authorship, and how he came out of the genre he revitalized swinging for the fences.