‘Sergio’ Trailer: The Complications of Being “The World’s Mr. Fix It”

In 2009, documentarian Greg Barker made Sergio, a look at the unbelievable life of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello and his harrowing ordeal in a bomb blast in Baghdad. But Barker wasn’t examining his subject. Now, 11 years later, Barker has made a new Sergio, his narrative fiction debut, examining the diplomat from a different vantage point. After a Sundance stint, the film comes to Netflix this spring — and we have the official trailer.

Netflix vet Wagner Boura, best known as Pablo Escobar on Narcos, stars as the title role, a man who seems to be simultaneously haunted and invigorated by his globe-trotting duties in areas of severe conflict. Ana de Armas, who destroyed 2019 with her wonderful work in Knives Out, plays Carolina, the love of Sergio’s life, eager to see her husband safe and settled. The film, with a screenplay from Craig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club), will feature the horrific bomb blast and resulting ordeal. But the trailer seems less interested in positioning Sergio’s story as full of machismo and bombast, and more as a sensitive, nuanced, loving portrayal of love, professionalism, and all the complications therein. Wish Syriana was sweeter? Sergio might be the film for you.

Sergio comes to Netflix and select theatres April 17. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.