During the 1980s, Los Angeles was a breeding ground for serial killers. While names like the Hillside Stranglers were a thing of the previous decade, others rose from a place of pure evil to cause nothing but pain and suffering throughout the city. Investigating some of the most harrowing days in the history of Los Angeles, Oxygen will soon be bringing audiences its latest true-crime series, Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles. And today, Collider has an exclusive look at one of the many stories that will be told during the two-hour special.

In the sneak peek, one woman recounts her harrowing experience after a strange man pulled up to the side of the road to offer her a ride. After politely turning him down, the woman says that the driver snapped at her, insulting her decision to pass on the free lift. Pushing her to get into his vehicle, the man manipulated and guilted the woman until she got into the car. After he failed to make the correct turn to drop her off at her friend’s, the woman began to get more nervous, questioning the driver about where he was going. Planning her escape, her now-captor is one step ahead of her, firing a bullet in her direction.

When it comes down to it, the woman in the sneak peek was one of the lucky ones. The man she was riding in the car with would eventually become known as the Southside Slayer. An infamous name in Los Angeles, the killer murdered countless women, leaving their bodies in public places. As the police dug further into the investigation, they soon came to discover that there were several more serial killers operating within the city limits, leading them on an almost impossible game of cat and mouse.

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles will put the voice of the victims front and center as their families speak about the atrocities that happened to their loved ones and the legacies they left behind. Viewers will also hear from several survivors as well as the law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly on the case.

What Else Does Oxygen Have Available for True-Crime Fans?

Long considered to be one of the prime destinations for true-crime fans, Oxygen has always been the home of gripping stories. Right now, the network has a handful of their recent productions streaming on Peacock. Included in the lineup are titles like A Plan to Kill, Dateline: The Smoking Gun, and The Girl on the Milk Carton.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek of the Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles above and watch it on Sunday, October 20.

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles (2024) Amid the rise of gang violence and the crack epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s, Los Angeles faced another terrifying reality—multiple serial killers were at large in South LA. This documentary reveals how authorities initially believed they were dealing with one murderer, only to discover that four separate killers were operating simultaneously. Through survivor accounts and interviews with law enforcement, the film dives into the complex investigation that led to the eventual capture of these predators. Release Date October 20, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

Stream on NBC