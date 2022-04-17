Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of graphic violence, sexual assault, rape, and suicide.Serial killers have fascinated society for decades. What causes someone to cross that line? Is it something that happened to them during childhood? Are some people born with a desire to kill? Is it a problem that science may be able to solve in the future?

The following are serial killer documentaries now streaming on Netflix that will keep you up at night. These docs are as illuminating as they are deeply creepy, with the most disturbing ones also happening to be the most well-made. Be warned: several of these contain unsettling content that showcases the worst of humanity.

20 'Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer' (2024)

Directed by Caroline Schaper and Jan Zabeil

Netflix's three-part docuseries, Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer, takes a look into a series of brutal murders of young gay men in Berlin, Germany during 2012. With little information and dead-end leads, local authorities struggle to identify the murderer, causing fear to heighten among the gay community and resulting in many people being on high alert and taking extra precautions while out at night. Just when investigators think they've exhausted all their efforts, they get a break when one of the killer's victims manages to escape.

This serial killer docuseries serves as a steadfast reminder to everyone to always be aware of your surroundings and who you are with when out and about on the party scene. While this particular killer targeted a specific community, it still sends shivers down any viewer's spine just thinking about an unknown predator who could be potentially lurking around the corner. Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer effectively lays out each case with immense detail and provides as much information regarding not sure the crimes but also the victims whose lives were tragically cut short and still have not received justice. – Andrea Ciriaco

19 'Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' (2022)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

Jeffrey Dahmer is a universally recognized serial killer who horrifically murdered dozens of young men and boys and, while his crimes were unimaginable, what he did to his victims after is what baffled society. Today, people still can't wrap their minds around how someone could be capable of committing such heinous acts. It may not provide exact answers, but Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, sheds new light inside the mind of one of America's most notorious serial killers.

Dahmer is a mass murderer who many are most likely aware of, but to hear from him directly talk about his crimes and explain his mindset chills is simply bone-chilling. Between his nonchalant tone and matter-of-fact responses to the interviewers, it's as if he's recounting his normal, day-to-day routine, which is undoubtedly intriguing for true crime fans. Even though there hasn't been another serial killer like Dahmer, the sheer fact that a human being is not only capable of such brutality but also able to get away with it for decades is the most frightening thought that audiences will take away from this docuseries. – Andrea Ciriaco

18 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' (2020)

Directed by Jenny Popplewell

Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door takes an in-depth look into the 2018 triple homicide of Shannan Watts and her two daughters, Celeste and Bella. With the use of actual police body cam footage and texts to and from Shannan, this documentary paints a portrait of what appeared to be an all-American family viciously ripped apart by a husband and father, Chris Watts.

The murder of a mother and two innocent children by itself is unfathomable, but the fact that they were carried out by someone who is supposed to love and protect them is pure evil. American Murder: The Family Next Door immerses viewers into the events leading up to Watt's confession but also into the lives of what seemed like a normal, loving family, witnessing it slowly unravel through Shannan's social media and text exchanges. By the time it's over, viewers can't help but feel as though they know the young mother and her bright girls who had their entire lives ahead of them, making this a heartbreaking but chilling documentary. – Andrea Ciriaco

17 'Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes' (2022)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

John Wayne Gacy appeared to be the typical family man who was well known and liked within his community, so when it was revealed that he was a serial killer who brutally tortured and murdered over a dozen young men, it made everyone question the residents in their community. Gacy managed to get away with his crimes for decades and even though many of his victims were buried under his own home, no one ever suspected him to be living a double life as a murdering psychopath.

Similar to the other chilling true crime docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes gives viewers an inside look into one of the country's most horrific serial killers, discussing his crimes in his own words, almost never showing any empathy or remorse for his heinous actions. While the series features Gacy in his own words, it also covers in detail each of his victims as well as several that remain unidentified today. This sinister docuseries delivers endless shivers down the spine and at the end, it will make any viewer ask; who exactly is my neighbor? – Andrea Ciriaco

16 'The Devil Next Door' (2019)

Directed by Yossi Bloch and Daniel Sivan

In 1986 in Cleveland, Ohio, an elderly man, John Demjanjuk, was arrested and accused of being a former Nazi known as "Ivan the Terrible" who was a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. Netflix's The Devil Next Door explores the events leading up to uncovering Demjanjuk's supposed identity as well as being charged with several war crimes and crimes against humanity. The documentary delivers both sides of the shocking revelation, including Demjanjuk's denial of being a former Nazi and countering evidence from documents and witnesses, including those who were imprisoned at the concentration camp, who never forgot the face of sheer terror.

Compared to traditional serial killers like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, Demjanjuk doesn't belong in the same category. Demjanjuk belongs with the thousands of others who idly stood by and were even entertained by the murder of millions of innocent lives. Not only did he commit such unforgivable crimes, he managed to escape and establish a new life and family for decades before being brought to justice. Demjanjuk's family and his old age try to garnish empathy from some, but The Devil Next Door goes to extreme lengths to bring his true colors to light, serving as a reminder that appearances can sometimes be deceiving. – Andrea Ciriaco

15 'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes' (2021)

Directed by Michael Harte

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is an intriguing, scary, and thought-provoking true crime documentary on streaming that delves into the life of Dennis Nilsen, one of the most notorious Scottish serial killers in history. Through a combination of archive footage, interviews with those who knew Nilsen best, and reenactments, the documentary manages to provide a detailed and compelling portrait of his crimes.

The eerie score works nicely with the film's distressing details and creepy visual aesthetic to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Anyone interested in murder, human psychology, or the mind of a murderer should consider watching it.

14 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' (2022)

Directed by Ayesha Sood

A spine-chilling serial killer documentary on the platform, The Butcher of Delhi details the heinous crimes and motives of Chandrakant Jha, a serial killer who shocked the nation when he left three decapitated victims accompanied with pointed notes. The three-episode docuseries explores his actions, law enforcement's efforts, and the impact Jha had on the country.

While the docuseries doesn't offer anything new and tends to be formulaic in the way it presents information, it's still worth watching for those interested and unfamiliar with Jha's case. Produced by VICE India, the show uses archival footage, recreations, and interviews to paint a chilling portrait of the events.

13 'The Playing Card Killer' (2023)

Directed by Amanda Sans Pantling

Portraying the terrifying true story of the titular The Playing Card Killer, the 2023 Netflix documentary is a three-part series that delves into the life and crimes of Spain's notorious serial killer, Alfredo Galán. He became known for his choice to leave playing cards on crime scenes, which earned him the nickname "Asesino de la Baraja."

The Netflix documentary explores Galán's true motivations for his surrender on July 3, 2003, which led to his conviction for murdering six people. Unlike the way local media portrayed it, the criminal's case isn't as black and white as initially thought, and there are still numerous conspiracy theories out there about the actual events that led to Galán's decision.

12 'Capturing the Killer Nurse' (2022)

Directed by Tim Travers Hawkins

Capturing the Killer Nurse is among the most disturbing true crime documentaries on Netflix. It focuses on the serial killer nurse Charles Cullen and the heinous crimes that seemingly followed him from one hospital to another. Based on the novel The Good Nurse by Charles Graeber (which was also turned into a movie), the documentary delves into Cullen's methods and the institutional flaws that helped him get away with murder for so long.

The truly frightening part about Cullen's crimes is the way he was able to quietly enact them while pretending to be a respectable health worker. The film reminds viewers that monsters can be lurking in the most unexpected places.

11 'The Women and the Murderer' (2021)

Directed by Mona Achache and Patricia Tourancheau

The Women and the Murderer is a disturbing true-crime documentary about the capture of infamous serial killer Guy Georges, who committed a series of murders of women in France in the late 1990s. The documentary focuses on the unwavering efforts of two women – a police chief and the mother of one of the victims – who fought to bring the murderer to justice.

The documentary tells a riveting story of the crucial role of determined and intelligent women in solving the case and bringing closure to the victims' families. If you enjoy true-crime stories or just inspiring narratives of bravery and perseverance, The Women and the Murderer is a must-see.

10 'The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea' (2021)

Directed by John Choi and Rob Sixsmith

The international true crime documentary series The Raincoat Killer is chilling in recounting the brutal way the killer murdered his victims without remorse. The Raincoat Killer documentary series investigates a South Korean killer who would murder his victims with a hammer. Yoo Young Chul mostly murdered sex workers and wealthy elderly women.

Yoo Young Chul confessed to eating the flesh of his victims. He dismembered his victims to keep law enforcement from identifying them. The series is not for late-night viewings unless you desire nightmares.

9 'Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields' (2022)

Directed by Jessica Dimmock

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields is a top-rated docuseries on Netflix that revolves around the harrowing unsolved cases of four murder victims found in the titular location. The plot of land located in League City, Texas is infamous for the cold cases, and the documentary highlights how some individuals have never stopped trying to find answers.

Transporting viewers back to the '80s and '90s, The Texas Killing Fields effectively paints an upsetting portrait that highlights just how deep the secrets go in that stretch of land. It highlights the lives of the victims, whose murderers still haven't been put behind bars.

8 'Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil' (2023)

Directed by Christophe Astruc and Michelle Fines

Immediately considered one of the best crime documentaries on Netflix, Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil is a five-part docuseries that focuses on an infamous serial killer's wife. Michel Fourniret was a notorious murderer in France, who became popular from 1987 to 2003, but authorities would later discover that his partner, Monique Olivier, isn't as innocent as they initially thought.

The documentary explores how while she, at first, acted like a dutiful and submissive wife with no idea about her husband's horrendous actions, she would later be exposed as an accessory to his crimes. It's a straightforward yet haunting docuseries that reminds viewers not to judge a book by its cover.

7 'The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness' (2021)

Directed by Joshua Zeman

David Richard Berkowitz is known as the Son of Sam, and the 44-Caliber Killer. He is a serial killer who said a demonic dog owned by a man named Sam ordered him to kill people with a 44-caliber pistol. The Sons of Sam documentary questions if Sam acted alone, and it's an unsettling descent into obsession and madness. The documentary shows just how fragile the human mind can be when faced with evil.

An interesting side note that the documentary doesn't detail: Darrell Scott, the father of Rachel Joy Scott, a teenage girl who was murdered during the Columbine Shooting, is now friends with David Berkowitz because of his kindness and compassion. Berkowitz, who now claims to be a follower of Christianity, said Rachel's story and vision moved him to start a chain reaction of kindness to combat the evil in the world.

6 'Catching Killers' (2021)

Edited by Richard Granberry and Wesley Poole

Catching Killers is a one-of-a-kind and incredibly educational crime documentary series that investigates some of the world's most infamous, violent, and perplexing murder cases. The series focuses on several of recent history's most notable murderers, with each episode covering a new murder case, beginning with the initial study of the crime scene and continuing until the murderer is apprehended and prosecuted.

The series gives a thorough and in-depth examination of the facts and tactics used by authorities in the investigation and resolution of these difficult and usually grisly cases. This is accomplished through the use of professional analysis and confidential information received from law enforcement personnel, all of which combine to produce a completely unique viewing experience.

5 'The Ripper' (2020)

Directed by Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood

The Ripper is an engrossing and thrilling true crime docuseries that investigates the puzzling case of the infamous "Yorkshire Ripper." The four-part docuseries covers the extensive police investigation – which includes the vast search for the perpetrator – in exhaustive detail, revealing how much effort went into attempting to stop the serial killer whose work was eerily similar to the notorious Jack the Ripper.

The docuseries also provides new perspectives and a more intimate look at one of the most significant police investigations in the annals of British history, while introducing it to viewers who may be unfamiliar with the case. This is possible in large part due to its access to exclusive interviews with the detectives who worked on the case, as well as the use of footage that has never been seen before. Its plot moves at a breakneck speed, and its editing is so smooth that it will keep spectators engaged the whole way through.

4 'The Confession Killer' (2019)

Directed by Robert Kenner and Taki Oldham

The Confession Killer is a Netflix documentary series based on Henry Lee Lucas, known as one of the world's most notorious serial killers. He boasted of killing hundreds of people, and was convicted of murdering 11.

That isn't why this documentary will keep you up at night. The investigation itself is skin-crawling and will make viewers question the limits that some people are willing to push. You'll have to check out the documentary to find out why.

3 'Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer' (2021)

Directed by Tiller Russell and James Carroll

An infamous face of evil, Richard Ramirez is otherwise known as the Night Stalker. Ramirez had a horrible childhood full of abuse. His alcoholic father beat him. His older cousin Miguel (who was also a serial killer) would show Richard pictures of the women he raped and dismembered while fighting in the Vietnam War. Richard would sometimes sleep in a nearby cemetery to escape his father's beatings.

Ramirez's troubled childhood laid the foundation for the monster Richard would become. Richard molested, raped, degraded, and tortured his victims. The Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer not only goes into the deeply troubled mind of Ramirez, but the strain on the police force to catch him before he tortures and kills another victim. It's a distressing true crime documentary that proves fact can be scarier than fiction.

2 'Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer' (2019)

Directed by Mark Lewis

The Netflix original documentary series Don't F**k With Cats is chilling because it is like watching the making of a serial killer. The series follows a group of amateur investigators trying to figure out the identity of a man who enjoys torturing and videoing cats.

Killing and torturing animals is a common trait among serial killers, and watching someone mature and grow in their desire to kill is undeniably scary. The documentary is disturbing because no rational person wants to see animals hurt, especially cats. But Don't F**k With Cats shows how would-be serial killers' desire to kill starts with small animals and then moves on to human victims. They are just regular everyday people with something dark going on within, and can even be your coworkers or neighbors.

1 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' (2019)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

Ted Bundy was handsome, charismatic, charming, intelligent, volunteered for the suicide hotline—and was a serial killer. What makes him so frightening is that he could have led a good life as an attorney, but chose to brutally murder women instead. The Conversation tapes are chilling in the nonchalant way Ted Bundy talks about his crimes. He might as well be talking about eating a Big Mac, not his life as a serial killer.

Ted Bundy admits to not feeling guilty about anything he has done. He acknowledged that he didn't close part of his mind or dissociate. He understood everything he did, and didn't feel any guilt or remorse for his crimes. That makes the series scary; it would be hard to sleep at night after watching it.

