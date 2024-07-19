Media has long been fascinated by the figure of the serial killer, from Victorian 'penny dreadfuls' to modern true-crime podcasts. Fictional accounts of serial killers have been popular in cinema since early in the medium's inception, with audiences being fascinated by the gruesome details of the crimes, the thrilling hunt for the perpetrators, and the twisted psychology of serial murderers.

1990s cinema featured numerous high-profile serial killer characters, with films like Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs being some of the decade's most acclaimed releases. Additionally, '90s serial killer media frequently took a satirical approach to the subject, exploring the relationship between cinema and true crime through dark comedy in response to the perceived glorification of violence in late-20th-century entertainment. Spanning a range of genres, these are the best 1990s serial killer movies.

10 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997)

Directed by Jim Gillespie

Directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a 1997 slasher film inspired by Lois Duncan's 1973 novel. The film follows a group of young adults who accidentally hit a man with their car and dump his body rather than alerting authorities. A year later, the friends find themselves stalked and murdered one by one by a raincoat-clad serial killer with a hook weapon as revenge for their shameful actions.

The protagonist Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is a strong final girl whose dark past comes back to haunt her through the killings. The film's serial killer, the Fisherman (Muse Watson), is an interesting slasher villain due to his thematic resonance, representing the characters' guilt and providing brutal karmic retribution. One of the 1990s' most beloved teen horror films due to its smart screenplay and menacing villain, I Know What You Did Last Summer is a great serial killer horror film.

9 'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

Directed by Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, and Benoît Poelvoorde

Written and directed by Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel and Benoît Poelvoorde, Man Bites Dog is a 1992 Belgian mockumentary film. Presented as raw footage from a documentary crew, the film follows a charismatic serial killer (Benoît Poelvoorde) as he demonstrates his daily activities, ranging from mundane interactions with his family and girlfriend to his brutal and senseless killings. As the film progresses, the documentarians become increasingly complicit in Benoît's crimes by moving and disposing of bodies and eventually even participating actively in the assaults and murders.

Despite its at times highly graphic content, Man Bites Dog never feels gratuitous or exploitative in its violence. The film is a black comedy that presents a satirical interrogation of the media's obsession with violence, raising the question of how responsible both fictional and "true crime" entertainment is for real-life crime sprees. Certainly not for everyone, earning a reputation for being shocking and disturbing, Man Bites Dog is an intelligent and darkly humorous '90s mockumentary serial killer film.

Man Bites Dog Release Date January 15, 1993 Director Rémy Belvaux , André Bonzel , Benoît Poelvoorde Cast Benoît Poelvoorde , Jacqueline Poelvoorde-Pappaert , Nelly Pappaert , Hector Pappaert , Jenny Drye Runtime 95 Minutes

Watch on Max

8 'Fallen' (1998)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Directed by Gregory Hoblit, Fallen is a 1998 supernatural crime thriller. The film follows John (Denzel Washington), a police detective, as he investigates a series of mysterious occult murders seemingly connected to a recently executed serial killer. What begins as a somewhat conventional police procedural eventually turns much more sinister and even hints toward an impending apocalypse when the villain's true nature is revealed.

The film features strong performances from its great cast, including Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Donald Sutherland, and James Gandolfini, which work to elevate the material even at slower points in the film. The film provides a compelling blend of crime thrillers and supernatural horror, heavily featuring the demon Azazel from the Hebrew Bible. Making chilling use of "Time Is on My Side: by The Rolling Stones, Fallen is one of the 90s' more unique takes on serial killer cinema.

7 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Natural Born Killers is a 1994 crime thriller directed by Oliver Stone. The film follows married couple Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis) as they embark upon a motiveless murder spree across the US, becoming national icons in the process. The two are greatly glamorized in the media, in particular by true-crime journalist Wayne Gale (Robert Downey Jr.), who becomes fixated on securing an interview with Mickey to boost his fame.

The film was highly controversial upon release due to the juxtaposition of its graphic violence and the romance between Mickey and Mallory, with some critics believing the film to be glorifying the killings. However, this framing within the film is purposeful and deliberate, aiming to expose and critique 1990s media's obsession with murderers through the characterization of the protagonists and journalist Wayne Gale. Experimental, dark, and extremely unique, Natural Born Killers is an essential '90s serial killer movie.

6 'The Exorcist III' (1990)

Directed by William Peter Blatty

Written and directed by William Peter Blatty, The Exorcist III is a 1990 supernatural crime-horror film. The film follows William Kinderman (George C. Scott), a police lieutenant, as he investigates a succession of gruesome and highly elaborate murders that appear to fit the M.O. of a previously executed serial killer. The situation escalates when Kinderman discovers that the spirit of the murderer, known as the Gemini Killer (Brad Dourif), has infiltrated the body of Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) in order to continue his crime spree.

The film is a fascinating change of pace for The Exorcist franchise, focusing far more on the criminal investigation into the crimes than on the titular exorcism itself. Dourif gives a formidable performance as the Gemini Killer, creating a vivid picture of how evil his crimes are without the audience ever needing to see him commit them. Highly underrated, with an intelligent and unique screenplay and excellent performances all around, The Exorcist III is a fantastic marriage of the supernatural and serial killer horror genres.

5 'Summer of Sam' (1999)

Directed by Spike Lee