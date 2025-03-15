Serial killer movies have been a cinematic mainstay for close to a century now. People are clearly morbidly fascinated by murderers. It's understandable; unlike other movie antagonists like vampires, zombies, and demons, human killers are sadly all too real. While some films about serial killers are simply pulpy and exploitative, others engage with these ideas intelligently, making thoughtful statements even while remaining tense and gripping.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very best serial killer movies ever made. Some present methodical investigations into real-life cases, while others plunge viewers into the minds of the killers themselves. They run the gamut from the old-school psychological horror of Psycho to the neo-noir mystery of Zodiac. All of them are great, however, and continue to pack a punch as tense thrillers and fascinating explorations of the dangers of the human psyche.

10 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Image via Universal Pictures

"Do you know what the most frightening thing in the world is? It’s fear." Peeping Tom is a groundbreaking psychological thriller directed by Michael Powell, one half of the influential filmmaking duo Powell and Pressburger (aka The Archers). It focuses on Mark Lewis (Karlheinz Böhm), a reserved and socially awkward cameraman with a terrifying obsession—he films women at the moment of their death, capturing their final expressions of fear. Mark's compulsion stems from a traumatic childhood experiment in which his father subjected him to psychological tests on fear.

The movie was incredibly controversial on release, so much so that it nearly ended director Powell's career. Subsequent generations have been kinder to it, with many fans and filmmakers considering it a masterpiece. Martin Scorsese, for instance, has praised Peeping Tom for "show[ing] the aggression of [filmmaking], how the camera violates." Indeed, this movie is one of the all-time best cinematic statements on voyeurism, up there with Hitchcock's Rear Window.