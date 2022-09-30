Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of violence, murder, assault, and rape.Serial killers leave a lasting impact of devastation. There's no doubt about that, whether it be on their victim's families, the investigators who work on the cases, or even the general public. But some stick out and get talked about more than others for various reasons. It could be due to the way in which a murder is carried out, or even just the downright creepiness surrounding the crime. Whatever it is that makes the stories stay with us, the true-crime genre has been a consistent, albeit utterly chilling, way of bringing these unfiltered, raw, and terrifying accounts to the small screen.

While these documentaries can leave the viewer feeling uneasy, disturbed, or even sick to the stomach, there's something undeniably fascinating about delving into the mind of a monster through these real crime stories. One of the most popular dives into horrific crimes comes in Netflix's utterly disturbing Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America's most notorious serial killers. Responsible for killing, dismembering, and cannibalizing 17 men between 1978 and 1991, he was sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences (941 years) before being murdered just three years in. But he's not the only infamous killer to have left a chilling mark on the world. There's no doubt that some of the worst crimes of 2023 may someday end up dramatized on shows like Dahmer on Netflix. With new seasons of series like Catching Killers, it's clear that there's enduring interest in the true crime genre, especially as innovative and thought-provoking series continue to push the boundaries of how these horrific events can be portrayed on television. Shows like Dahmer are dark, deeply disturbing stories of true crime that will have viewers locking their doors.

15 'Worst Roommate Ever' (2022)

Directed by Domini Hofmann

Those looking for series like Dahmer and Netflix can check out the docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever, which consists of five 40 to 60-minute episodes that tell four different accounts of everyday people who became criminals in one way or another, from fraud to murder. Episodes 1-3 cover the stories of Dorothea Puente, K.C. Joy, and Youssef Khater, while the series culminates in a two-parter about Jamison Bachman.

Despite the series receiving mixed reviews from audiences, the real-life threat behind the stories depicted is enough to send a chill down your spine. If Worst Roommate Ever teaches you anything, it's to make sure you know as much as you possibly can about anybody you're letting into your home. Bad gut feeling? Trust it. The show depicts some of the worst fears come to life when getting a new roommate, with certain scenarios being absurd and dangerous.

Worst Roommate Ever Release Date March 1, 2022 Creator Domini Hofmann

Watch on Netflix

14 'The Ripper' (2020)

Directed by Jesse Vile, Ellena Wood

Image via Netflix

Peter Sutcliffe was an English serial killer responsible for the brutal slayings of 13 women in Manchester and West Yorkshire between 1975 and 1980. Dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press, he was a copycat killer to the notorious unidentified Jack the Ripper, who reigned terror in the streets of London in the 1800s.

A chilling and edge-of-your-seat experience, Netflix's four-part miniseries The Ripper released in 2018 to positive reviews, retaining an 83% on the Tomatometer. Told through the words of survivors, investigators, families of the victims, and journalists, Netflix's serial killer series takes viewers on a chronological journey into the events from the mind of a monster. For those in the mood for a night of suspense and tragedy, The Ripper is the perfect choice.

Watch on Netflix

13 'Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes' (2022)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

Image via Netflix

The second in the Conversations With a Killer series takes viewers deep into the dark and twisted mind of John Wayne Gacy, AKA The Killer Clown. Gacy was responsible for the horrific torture and murders of at least 33 young boys between 1972 and 1978 in Chicago, Illinois, but that number could be higher. He spent 14 years on Death Row before his execution in 1994.

Just like its predecessor, The John Wayne Gacy Tapes is compiled of chilling archival audio footage from John's incarceration, interviews with police and others involved in the case, and his one surviving victim. Upon its release, the three-episode miniseries received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The John Wayne Gacy Tapes thoughtfully explores and explains the life and actions of one of the country's most infamous killers, making it essential viewing for fans of the genre.

Watch on Netflix

12 'World's Most Evil Killers' (2018 - 2021)

Narrated by Fred Dinenage

World's Most Evil Killers takes a slightly different approach than other true crime documentaries as it covers a wide range of killers from across the globe. Covering stories of the worst of the worst from the United Kingdom, America, Germany, Canada, Australia, and Poland, this six-season series embarks on a terrifying journey of uncovering some of the most horrific crimes from the lesser-known to the most well-known killers around the world.

With 58 episodes spanning five years, there are plenty of gritty true-crime stories covered in World's Most Evil Killers for a long and morbidly fascinating binge-watch session. With in-depth looks into the lives of those like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, Aileen Wuornos, and David Berkowitz, this dark and dingy series consists of reenactments, interviews, and old footage, and it's enough to send many a chill down your spine.

Watch on Amazon Prime

11 'Catching Killers' (2021 - )

Edited by Richard Granberry, Wesley Poole

Image Via Netflix

This true crime docuseries consists of eight nail-biting episodes that'll have you hooked from the moment you press play. Three seasons in, the Netflix original is an easy one to binge-watch. The series covers some of the most unheard of to the most cold-blooded, from The Happy Face Killer to America's second most prolific serial killer, The Green River Killer, who was responsible for the murders of up to a suspected 90+ victims.

Upon its season 1 release in November 2021, Catching Killers was so popular that it topped Squid Game as the most-watched Netflix series in less than one week. It's told from the perspectives of police and prosecutors from the first point of investigation all the way through to the conviction of some of the world's most notorious killers to date.

Watch on Netflix

10 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' (2020)

Directed by Jenny Popplewell

Image via Netflix

American Murder: The Family Next Door is a Netflix true crime documentary that premiered in 2020. The film chronicles the killings of the Watts family in Frederick, Colorado in 2018. The plot revolves around the murders of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, Bella and Celeste, and the circumstances that led up to and followed their deaths.

Shanann's husband and her children's father, Chris Watts, was convicted of their murders and is presently serving several life terms in jail. Surveillance videos, social media posts, and interviews with friends, relatives, and law enforcement officers connected to the case are included in the film. The chilling way it shows Chris' nonchalance and cold-heartedness is not for the faint of heart, as it's a brutal and raw look at how easily domestic violence can escalate.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Candy' (2022)

Created by Nick Antosca, Robin Veith

Image via Hulu

Created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, Candy is a gripping true crime drama limited series starring Jessica Biel as the real-life Candy Montgomery. Montgomery was accused of brutally murdering her neighbor, Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey), with an axe in 1980 in Texas.

With period-accurate sets and costumes, a unique narrative structure, and compelling performances from the cast (particularly Biel), it's surprising that Candy flew under the radar when it first premiered in 2022. It's a solid entry in the true crime genre that explores the devastating aftermath of a violent crime, as well as the bizarre motivations of the killer. Those who prefer dramatizations like Dahmer will likely appreciate Candy's approach to the morbid story.

Watch on Hulu

8 'Unsolved Mysteries' (1987 - )

Created by John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer

Image via Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries is a 1987 television show that focuses on unsolved murders, missing individuals, conspiracy theories, and paranormal activity. Over the years, the show has had a number of hosts and has inspired a number of spin-off shows and specials. Many of the cases depicted on the show have subsequently been solved, but others remain unsolved. In 2020, the show was reintroduced on Netflix with new episodes that included updates on previously covered cases as well as new cases.

Many of the crimes were solved thanks to fan suggestions, while others remain unresolved to this day. Some of the show's most well-known cases include Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance, JonBenét Ramsey's murder, and Elvis Presley's death. Unsolved Mysteries may not focus on just one killer, but it's binge-worthy material thanks to the in-depth investigations and harrowing depictions of the subjects it covers.

Watch on Peacock

7 'I Am a Killer' (2018 - 2022)

Directed by Stuart Powell, Ross Young, Ned Parker

Image via Netflix

A firsthand look into the lives of those trialed, convicted, and incarcerated on Death Row. This four-season docuseries on Netlix consists of intriguing 40 to 60-minute-long episodes that delve deep into the lives of those charged with capital murder and sentenced to death. Through interviews, pieces of evidence, and archival footage, it tells many dark stories.

With harrowing and graphic events recounted by the people responsible, it's among the most disturbing true crime documentaries that will have you gripped from the get-go. With inmates like Victoria Smith, Joseph Murphy, and Toby Williams telling their version of events surrounding their crimes, I Am a Killer is one of the few true-crime programs that tell the story directly from the killer's mouth.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer' (2021)

Directed by Tiller Russell, James Carroll

Night Stalker

Ricardo Leyva Muñoz Ramirez, AKA The Night Stalker or Walk-In Killer, was a nocturnal serial killer whose callous crime spree took place over a shockingly short span of just 14 months between June 1984 and August 1985. Responsible for the deaths of 15 people, he was a cold-blooded murderer, rapist, and burglar sentenced to death in 1989. While awaiting execution, and after 24 years on Death Row, he died from a complication of B-cell Lymphoma in 2013.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer was released on Netflix in January 2021 with mostly positive reviews. With an approval rating of 71% on the Tomatometer, the miniseries was considered a "fascinating, chilling portrait of a killer and the city he terrorized." Told through a series of interviews with two homicide detectives, heartbreaking crime scene images, and haunting archival footage, the unremorseful Night Stalker will leave you feeling uneasy, disturbed, and sickened.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Dr. Death' (2021 - )

Created by Patrick Macmanus, Ashley Michel Hoban

Image via Peacock

Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon suspected of misconduct in the early 2010s, was dubbed Dr. Death. He was charged with five charges of aggravated assault and one count of causing bodily harm to an elderly person. Duntsch's actions claimed the lives of two patients and seriously injured numerous more. His medical license has been revoked following his heinous actions.

Dr. Death is a must-see crime drama anthology television series based on the eponymous podcast that investigates these crimes. Created by Patrick Macmanus, The show delves into the circumstances that led up to and followed his crimes, as well as the court processes that followed. It features interviews with victims, family members and other people connected to the case, and it tries to shed light on the medical system's inadequacies that allowed Duntsch's activities to go unnoticed for so long.

Watch on Peacock

4 'Des' (2020)

Created by Lewis Arnold, Luke Neal

Dennis Nilsen was a former police officer turned serial killer and necrophiliac who preyed on young and vulnerable men between 1978 and 1983. He is believed to have murdered up to 15 people throughout his five-year spree. Sentenced to life imprisonment, he served 35 years before dying of a pulmonary embolism in 2018.

Des is a British three-part miniseries, released in September 2020, to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, with David Tennent's portrayal considered one of the best of his career, imbuing the character with a chilling personality. Des is a miniseries that takes viewers into the chilling and twisted mind of Scotland's most notorious serial killer, and it's certainly not lacking a dark side.

Watch on AMC+

3 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' (2018)

Developed by Tom Rob Smith

Image via FX

The second season of American Crime Story takes viewers on a nailbiting nine-episode limited series that covers the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. Darren Criss stars as spree killer Andrew Cunanan, who was responsible for the deaths of five people before taking his own life eight days after he killed Versace.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace received highly positive reviews and was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning three. Criss' performance as the pathological liar that was Cunanan is phenomenal and will have you not only feeling uneasy but looking away from the screen on more than one occasion. It's bloody and disturbing in places but well worth the watch for fans of the genre who want something exceptionally dark.

Buy on Amazon

2 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' (2019)

Created by Joe Berlinger

Ted Bundy is one of the world's most well-known serial killers and certainly one of America's most notorious. He is responsible for the kidnappings, rapes, and murders of more than 30 women over a period of just four years. While the official victim count remains unknown, an estimated 36+ women fell victim to this monster in the 70s. Bundy was executed on January 24th, 1989, after lengthy trials and two escapes.

One of the more infamous series about serial killers based on a true story, The Ted Bundy Tapes is the first in the Conversations With A Killer true crime series that premiered on Netflix in January 2019 on the 30th anniversary of his execution. It is told through a series of four-hour-long episodes cut from over 100 hours of old footage mixed in with interviews with survivors, family, and friends of Bundy, and investigators involved with the serial killer. It's gripping, chilling, and incredibly binge-worthy.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Release Date January 24, 2019 Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

1 'Mindhunter' (2017)

Created by Joe Penhall

Image via Netflix

Created by Joe Penhall, Netflix's Mindhunter is a crime-drama series based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series follows the work of FBI agents Holden Ford (played by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (played by Holt McCallany), who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand and catch active killers. Notable killers portrayed in the show include Edmund Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos, Richard Speck, and Dennis Rader.

Mindhunter was well-received by critics and has a strong fan base. While most of its episodes come from several talented directors, the most notable go-to director and showrunner is David Fincher, who lends his eerie and unsettling style to the acclaimed show. There's still no news about a potential Mindhunter season 3, which Fincher may want to "revisit" in the future.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix That'll Keep You Up At Night