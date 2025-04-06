Many ghost stories are mysteries, with unlucky humans being haunted by the spirits when death is not the end. Sitting on a virtual shelf in Shudder alongside the best horror movies on the app is 2012's The Pact, a supernatural mystery with the kind of haunted house that can be found on any street in any town. The terror doesn’t end in daylight and family secrets inside can be traced to a series of unsolved murders. Jump scares are few as you get pulled into an investigation that sneaks up on you with the morbid revelations that are unveiled throughout the film's runtime.

After the death of her mother, Annie Barlow (Caity Lotz) refuses to go back to her childhood home, leaving her sister Nicole (Agnes Bruckner) to go alone to prepare for the funeral. The sudden disappearance of her sister forces Annie to return and revisit the abuse her mother inflicted on her as a child. That alone puts her on edge when a ghost soon makes itself known. In the feature debut by director Nicholas McCarthy, well-known for his horrific Easter segment in the anthology film, Holidays, less graphic horror is put into The Pact, where an almost bloodless ghost story creeps up on the audience with its eerie atmosphere.

Director Nicholas McCarthy Turns an Ordinary Home into a Haunted House