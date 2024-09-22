When you hear the name John Waters, Serial Mom probably isn't the first of his films to pop into your head. You might think of one of his earlier cult films like Pink Flamingos and Multiple Maniacs or his musical comedy Hairspray, but his foray into the slasher genre with Serial Mom was ahead of its time in ways even Waters couldn't have imagined. Kathleen Turner gives a pitch-perfect performance as Beverly Sutphin, a devoted housewife who goes on a killing spree in her idyllic suburban neighborhood, turning her into a national celebrity and earning her the titular nickname, Serial Mom. On the surface, Beverly is the last woman you'd expect to see chasing a teenage boy down the street with a kitchen knife, but Beverly is not your average serial killer. She doesn't kill for no reason, but in retaliation against those who break social norms, exhibit bad manners, or slight one of her family members. This absurdly hilarious black comedy is also a prescient satire of the American cultural obsession with true crime and the celebrification of serial killers and other notorious criminals that's only become more relevant 30 years later.

'Serial Mom' Relies on Kathleen Turner’s Impeccable Performance

Serial Mom hinges on Kathleen Turner's performance, and her comedic brilliance as Beverly Sutphin cannot be overstated. According to Turner, her agents begged her not to take the role, insisting that working with John Waters, a B-movie director, would ruin her career, and we should all be grateful she didn't heed their advice. Waters' razor-sharp script and supporting performances from Ricki Lake, Sam Waterston, and Matthew Lillard round out the film, but Turner ties the whole thing together. A number of other high-profile actresses were considered for the role, including Julie Andrews and Meryl Streep, but it's hard to imagine anyone else pulling off what Turner does in Serial Mom.

There are two sides to Beverly — the doting, all-American housewife and the deranged serial killer — and Turner seamlessly alternates between these two identities from one moment to the next. She makes obscene phone calls to her neighbor Dottie Hinkle (Mink Stole) with unbridled joy, laughing like a little kid after every foul-mouthed insult she hurls her way. After her daughter is stood up by the guy she is crushing on, Beverly impales him with a fire poker and accidentally yanks out his liver, gagging in disgust as she's forced to flick it off with her finger. When Beverly represents herself at her own murder trial, she mouths obscenities to Dottie while she's on the stand testifying against her, causing Dottie to lash out while she maintains her facade of innocence and poise in front of the judge and jury ("Let the record show I am merely standing here"). Beverly isn't meant to be a character we really sympathize with, but Turner's dynamic performance makes her someone you want to root for.

Beverly Sutphin Is Not Your Average Serial Killer

Serial Mom turns common grievances and social faux pas into offenses punishable by death. Beverly’s bloodlust doesn't stem from her dissatisfaction with the trappings of her position in society as a housewife, but is triggered by other people's deviations from social norms she considers to be set in stone. She truly does care for her husband Eugene (Sam Waterston) and their children Misty (Ricki Lake) and Chip (Matthew Lillard), so anyone who wrongs them receives swift and deadly punishment. Beverly's acts of kindness are veiled manipulations, using her charm to deflect suspicion and stay one step ahead of the police. After one or two kills, you come to recognize the kind of behavior that sets her off and the exact moment she decides to murder her next victim, and trying to figure out how she'll do it becomes a fun guessing game until the cops eventually apprehend her.

Beverly has a very particular code of ethics. She loves gore movies and obsesses over serial killers, but don't you dare chew gum in her vicinity or wear white shoes after Labor Day. Beverly embraces and seeks to uphold the arbitrary social norms that make her world go round, and bad manners or wronging one of her family members makes her see red. Anyone who's dealt with an annoying customer or had someone steal the parking spot they've been waiting patiently for might find themselves cheering her on as she enacts her comically violent revenge.

'Serial Mom' Was Ahead of Its Time in Some Surprising Ways

If you were to watch Serial Mom without knowing the exact date of its release, you might assume Waters was making light of the OJ Simpson case, from the sheer number of police cars chasing Beverly through the suburbs of Baltimore to the media circus surrounding her trial. Incredibly, Serial Mom hit theaters in April 1994, just two months before OJ Simpson was arrested for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman after a high-speed police chase. Considered the "trial of the century," the OJ Simpson trial was a cultural touchstone that would forever change the American media's approach to true crime, and nearly 15 years later, the Casey Anthony trial would similarly capture the nation's attention with nonstop media coverage. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Waters said, "Nowadays, this kind of movie, for real, is on every cable network. It’s a ratings guarantee," and in 2024, this is truer than ever.

As Chip and his girlfriend Birdie (Patricia Dunnock) help Beverly evade the police, Beverly asks if she'll need a lawyer, to which Chip replies, "You need an agent!" Eventually, Beverly is arrested after killing Chip's friend Scotty (Justin Whalin) during a rock concert, but the legend of Serial Mom had already spread so far, the crowd chants her new nickname as the police drag her away in handcuffs. By the time the trial rolls around five months later, the movie rights to "Serial Mom" have been sold, with Suzanne Somers slated to play Beverly. With Serial Mom, Waters intended to satirize the true-crime genre, and 30 years later, it seems like he predicted the future. Aside from the countless true-crime documentaries, podcasts, and YouTube channels out there, fictionalized true-crime series (and films) are just as, if not more, popular. Killers, drug dealers, scammers, and other criminals have their stories retold on screen all the time, often just a few years after the real life events took place. And if the perpetrators are still alive, these fictionalized retellings can help boost them to celebrity status.

Some more recent examples of this would be Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Anna Delvey, both of whom had fictionalized series made about their lives and crimes — The Act and Inventing Anna respectively — before either of them were released from prison. Blanchard now has her own reality show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, and Delvey is currently competing on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Of course, neither of these women are serial killers, but the way they've become public figures via their criminal history speaks to the cultural fascination with female criminals specifically, and hearkens back to the celebrification of Serial Mom's Beverly Sutphin.

Serial Mom also features a pre-Scream Matthew Lillard, and offers much of the same social commentary Wes Craven's franchise would later become known for. Fans of Scream and other horror comedies like Scream Queens and What We Do in the Shadows will appreciate Serial Mom's blend of comedy. Some of Waters' cult films can be a bit too filthy for most viewers, but Serial Mom is the perfect film to get a feel for his style and sense of humor with some moments that are shocking, but not too shocking. It may have been a box office flop, but Waters actually considers Serial Mom to be his best film, and it's definitely worth a watch before it leaves Netflix at the end of the month.

Serial Mom Release Date April 13, 1994 Director John Waters Cast Kathleen Turner , Sam Waterston , Ricki Lake , Matthew Lillard Runtime 93 minutes

Serial Mom is available to stream on Netflix in the United States until September 30.

