Before he was William Afton, Stu Macher, or Shaggy Rogers, Matthew Lillard was Chip Sutphin, the son who was so happy he could s— in John Waters's horror-comedy classic, Serial Mom. His first on-screen film role, unless you count the dreadful Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go to College where he appeared as an extra, was a big one, pairing him up with a legendary director in Waters and a stacked cast full of icons. The titular mom, Beverly, was played by Kathleen Turner, while her husband, Chip's father, was played by Law & Order legend Sam Waterston. Sharing the spotlight with such prominent names so early ended up impacting the trajectory of the horror fan-favorite's career and ultimately taught him a few lessons about how filmmaking works.

Lillard recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Perri Nemiroff on Collider Forces, during which his early days on Serial Mom were brought up. Thinking back on the roles that gave him insights that he'd carry throughout his career, his mind immediately went to Waters and his first real film set. The movie introduced him to horror audiences with a story about a happy suburban mother who lets her worst instincts overtake her when a teacher disparages her son, setting her on a killing spree that eventually draws the attention of the police.

Just about everything was new ground for Lillard, despite his previous independent film experience. He essentially learned all the intricacies of how movies were made through watching Waters and learning from his more experienced co-stars. Yet, a lot about the process, from the lighting to hair and makeup has changed since then, something he reflected on when pondering where he is now as a horror icon himself:

"Early on in my career, I look at how John Waters directed Serial Mom, my first film. That's such a seminal moment in my life because I’d never been on a set. I mean, I’d done independent films or whatever, but to be on a set with Kathleen Turner in that moment when she was an icon, with Sam Waterston who is an icon, and with this iconic director, I learned everything. It sort of set the table for the rest of my life, which was fantastic. It's so long ago that we used to shoot on film. You used to have, like, an hour turnaround. Makeup and hair used to walk out and look at the lighting to make sure the lighting was right. So many things have changed. You’d just have to wait for clouds to go overhead. So many things. I know it sounds ridiculous, but you have a whole set sitting there waiting for a cloud to pass. It's so foreign to what happens now.

Lillard Learned a Harsh Lesson From Kathleen Turner and Sam Waterston on 'Serial Mom'

Perhaps the greatest nugget of wisdom Lillard picked up on Serial Mom came from Turner. The Oscar nominee was at the height of her powers by the time her darkly comedic turn came out, coming off of classic after classic from Romancing the Stone to Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and Peggy Sue Got Married. She channeled her years of experience into a lesson that still sticks with Lillard to this day. "I'll never forget, Kathleen Turner said being on a movie is like having a marriage with a built-in divorce, that we are a family for three months, that we're together day in, day out, we eat lunch, we go to dinner, we celebrate together, and then we never see each other."

That point was further driven home by Waterston, whom Lillard had a very strong rapport with on-set. Lillard recalled a heart-wrenching story about how he realized just how right Turner's assertion was about the bond between actors through his time playing chess with Jack McCoy:

"And at that time, Sam Waterston, who I adored, would play chess. I love chess, I play chess all the time, and he and I would sit at a table and we would play chess in between takes. We would play a lot of games every day, and I said to him at the end of the movie, I was like, 'Hey, I'll see you in New York next week. We both live in New York. We'll get together and play chess.' And he looked at me, and he’s like, 'Oh, bud, we're probably not gonna see each other next week.' He’s like, 'I'll see you at some point, I’m sure.' I'm like, 'I'm telling you right now, we are gonna play chess.' And I’ve never seen Sam Waterston since."

To some degree, Lillard's brief kinship with Waterston also made him cautious about getting too close to fellow actors while on set. All good times must come to an end eventually in Hollywood, whether that means the wrapping of a film or the cancelation of a show. Even if friendships are maintained beyond the set, it doesn't compare to the closeness of working day in and day out with a group of people for months at a time. That experience of losing his chess partner would affect him in other films, including a particular 2004 Seth Green film pairing him with Dax Shepard, Burt Reynolds, and eventual The Boys favorite Antony Starr, among others.

"I will say that most of my life there has been a sort of veil between me and the fellowship of other actors on set because of that exact thing, because I know at the end of it, it all ends. It's pretty tragic. I mean, it's really horrible. I remember in Without a Paddle, everyone was hanging out. Seth [Green] and Abe were great friends, everyone would gather and they’d play games and stuff, and I would always… I mean, look, at some point, I always need a break. I'm all in all the time, I like energy, I like to leave with energy, but I remember, I’d be like, 'Why don’t I go join them?' And in the back of my mind, I think that given circumstance of knowing it ends was brutal in a way."

Serial Mom isn't streaming anywhere, but it is available for digital rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other platforms. You can watch Lillard's full episode of Collider Forces below.

Serial Mom Release Date April 13, 1994 Director John Waters Cast Kathleen Turner , Sam Waterston , Ricki Lake , Matthew Lillard Runtime 93 minutes Writers John Waters

