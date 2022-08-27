In 1994, ahead of the release of his new movie Serial Mom, John Waters was interviewed by Charlie Rose. Ten years earlier, it would have been absurd for a gleefully trashy provocateur like Waters to appear on a show as tasteful and buttoned-up as Charlie Rose. Even in 1994, after the success of Hairspray brought Waters closer to the mainstream, he would have fit in more comfortably on Jerry Springer. Adding to the strangeness of the interview, it became quickly apparent that these two men did not like each other much. Rose frequently interrupted and talked over Waters, responding to even his most insightful answers with condescending laughter. Waters, a man who seems like he could have a lively conversation with just about anybody, was noticeably more reserved compared to some of his other interviews; suspiciously eyeing and nervously laughing along with Rose, one gets the feeling that he knew he was dealing with someone who willfully misunderstood him.

The interview was emblematic of the strange position John Waters found himself in before the release of Serial Mom: the mainstream was curious about him, but kept him at arm’s length. Waters first achieved broad success with Hairspray, a bubbly celebration of 60s kitsch whose offbeat humor couldn’t hide its big heart: Rolling Stone called it “a family movie both the Bradys and the Mansons could adore.” Waters’ follow-up, a musical pastiche of the 50s greaser subculture called Cry-Baby, underperformed at the box office, but critics liked it well enough, and in the indie boom of the 90s he could still achieve a true breakthrough. At the same time, however, his reputation preceded him: he was still infamous for directing filthy, low-budget shock-o-ramas like Multiple Maniacs and Pink Flamingos, and his subversive sensibility was always present even at his most accessible. The mainstream could get used to Hairspray Waters, but there was a lingering fear that Flamingos Waters could come back at any moment and terrorize the populace with chicken corpses and dog feces.

Serial Mom split the difference between those two modes. It was a tar-black comedy about a suburban housewife named Beverly Sutphin who happened to be a demented serial killer, and it was filled with Waters’ favorite things: Baltimore, suburban depravity, sexual perversion, American sensationalism, and heaping dollops of camp. But there was an appetite for black comedy at the time - five years earlier, a film as nasty and corrosive as The War of the Roses grossed $160 million - and the 90s would prove to be obsessed with the dark side of suburbia. On top of that, Serial Mom had something no other Waters film had before: a bona fide A-list movie star. Debbie Harry was a supporting character in Hairspray, and Johnny Depp was still seen as the pretty boy from 21 Jump Street when he starred in Cry-Baby. Kathleen Turner was on a whole other level of stardom: she was an Oscar-nominated actress in hit movies like Romancing the Stone and Peggy Sue Got Married (and, indeed, The War of the Roses), and she was at the height of her fame. (It was on the set of Serial Mom where Turner first experienced symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, an ailment that would derail her career for almost a decade.)

This is all to say that there was no reason Serial Mom couldn’t have been a hit - but it just wasn’t in the cards. Serial Mom debuted outside the box office top ten in its first week, and it only made about $8 million back from its $13 million budget. Those who were drawn in by Turner’s star power were faced with a biting, occasionally surreal black comedy, and unlike with The War of the Roses, they stayed away afterwards. Critics were divided several ways: some found it to be a funny, incisive satire; others thought it was too uneven; still others, such as Roger Ebert, found it too uncomfortably realistic to be funny. In a two-star review, he wrote that Beverly was “helpless and unwitting in a way that makes us feel almost sorry for her…she isn’t funny crazy, she’s sick crazy.” There may not have been any prolapsed anuses gyrating to “Surfin’ Bird,” but Waters still had the power to make people squirm.

Watching Serial Mom today, it’s hard to understand what its critics were talking about. While anyone who commits serial murders has something wrong with them, Beverly may or may not be “sick crazy,” as Ebert charges, but she’s absolutely “funny crazy.” As a housewife, her prissy neuroses and flowery sentimentality are a delight to watch - she primly reminds her son Chip (a pre-Shaggy Matthew Lillard) that they don’t use “the brown word” in their household, and she gazes longingly out a window imitating bird calls in front of two very confused police officers. When she torments poor Dottie Hinkle (Mink Stole) with obscene phone calls for the mortal sin of stealing her parking space, her giddiness is as infectious as it is mean-spirited. And while that steely look in Beverly’s eyes when she’s about to kill someone is undeniably chilling, Turner plays her with over-the-top gusto. The anticipatory glee on her face when she’s about to run over her son’s teacher? That smile she gives when Betty Sterner discovers her hiding in her closet? The way she bellows “wear your seatbelt!” at an unlucky witness while stabbing through the roof of his car? Gold, I tell you.

As for the idea that the satire is uneven, that doesn’t feel right, either. Serial Mom contains Waters’ nightmarish, Technicolor vision of suburbia in a package that’s more polished than something like Pink Flamingos but no less strange or unsettling. Beverly’s affable husband Eugene (Sam Waterston) is a dentist with a sadistic streak of his own (“Help me, Betty! He’s worse than the dentist in Marathon Man!”); her daughter Misty (Ricki Lake) acts like a boy-crazy teenage girl despite clearly being in her late twenties; the rest of Beverly’s town is filled with shallow, stupid hypocrites who only look past the surface when it’s convenient for them. (One woman gushes that she “just loves Bill Cosby pictures,” which ends up proving the point even further when watched today.) Waters helped influence the New Queer Cinema movement, and it’s easy to see why watching Serial Mom. As Waters highlights the banality of mainstream, “normie” culture - Franklin Mint collectibles, Annie on home video, Barry Manilow - one recalls the words of Ida in Female Trouble: “the world of the heterosexual is a sick and boring life.”

Perhaps the most relevant and incisive satire in Serial Mom concerns true crime. True crime has been an American obsession long before its current podcast-assisted renaissance, and Waters wasn’t immune: in the Charlie Rose interview, he said that he used to sit in the viewing gallery at his local courthouse. He knew how media sensationalism worked, and he knew they would salivate for an unhinged murderer like Beverly Sutphin. Everything tacky and tawdry about our serial killer obsession comes out over the course of Beverly’s murder trial, from the assertion that she would be “a new face in the deck of serial killer trading cards” to the fact that Suzanne Somers is set to play her in a made-for-TV movie. Sure, it’s a bit obvious when Misty sells t-shirts of her mom outside the courthouse, but Natural Born Killers was obvious too - and Serial Mom is a hell of a lot more fun.

The media circus that surrounds Beverly’s trial would be familiar to anyone who had seen the Menendez or Lorena Bobbitt trials, but one of the most interesting parallels had yet to come. While Beverly’s trial is quite different from that of OJ Simpson’s (a random housewife isn’t the same as a Hall of Fame football star, after all), Beverly’s tactics to win her case aren’t far off from the tactics of Simpson’s defense. She throws out chum for the press. She confuses; she distracts; she makes the case about a neighbor’s recycling habits, Dottie Hinkle’s possible alcoholism, sex, gender, family. She makes it about everything but the actual murders, and she wins. It’s flashy, effective, and breathtakingly cynical. When Beverly kills a juror for wearing white shoes after Labor Day, she’s discovered, and gives a knowing smirk to a horrified Suzanne Somers. She knows nobody’s learned a damn thing.

After Serial Mom disappointed at the box office, Waters retreated from the studio system, making three more independent movies before focusing on his writing. None of those movies had the commercial success of Hairspray, but he’s far from obscure: he’s more than comfortable as a queer elder statesman, doing one man shows and making cameos here and there. It’s tempting to say he’s mellowed out with age, but Serial Mom proved he had never really changed. Even when he was closest to the mainstream, John Waters played by nobody’s rules but his own.