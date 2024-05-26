Image via NBC

Series finales are notoriously difficult to get right. They tend to fall into three categories: absolutely amazing, just mediocre, or a total disappointment. Typically, series endings go wrong when they try too hard for a last-minute plot twist or emotional shock moment, such as How I Met Your Mother and Game of Thrones. Conversely, when shows play it too safe with their endings, they can risk not being memorable or emotional.

A great series finale wraps up the series in a way that feels satisfying and inevitable, but that is also not too predictable. There are still some solid series endings that were not as emotional, but the emotional ones tend to land the best. A bad series finale may draw up anger in fans, but only great ones can draw out real emotion. These are the 10 most emotional series ending episodes.

10 'Schitt's Creek' - Season 6, Episode 14, "Happy Ending"

Schitt's Creek was a very funny and heartfelt show, following the Rose family as they had to adjust to losing their immense wealth. Over the show's six seasons, each of the Roses showed a lot of growth, leading to a beautiful and emotional final episode. There was David and Patrick's wedding, which was very lovely, and felt very rewarding after everything that David had struggled with, and how he had previously felt unlovable.

Additionally, there were many tearful goodbyes, but it felt fitting for every character, with Johnny and Moira moving back to California, Alexis planning to move to New York on her own, and David and Patrick staying in Schitt's Creek. This was an especially emotional finale, because it meant a lot to viewers to see how much each of the Roses had grown, and how much closer they were as a family at the end of the series.

9 'Community' - Season 6, Episode 13, "Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television"

Community always knew how to deliver on emotional moments, and its finale was no exception. With things going smoothly at Greendale for once as the school year wrapped up, Elroy, Annie, and Abed unexpectedly got job offers that could last beyond the summer. All the while, the group lightly played with the idea of potential Season 7's, and how they could continue from there.

This was an especially emotional series finale, because it showed not only the loss that Jeff felt over his friends leaving, but also his fears over growing up and getting left behind at Greendale. Additionally, Abed's speech about the purpose of TV, and how he compared it to Troy, was really touching. "...And it needs to be okay for it to have a bad day or phone in a day... and it needs to be okay for it to get on a boat with LeVar Burton and never come back... because eventually, it all will." Greendale was a safe haven for these characters who all started at rock bottom, so it was so emotional to see some of them moving past it, and others staying behind.

8 'Superstore' - Season 6, Episode 15, "All Sales Final"

The series finale of Superstore saw the last day of this branch of Cloud 9 before it was set to close, and it was an emotional and fitting end to the series. After watching everything that the Cloud 9 employees had dealt with over the years at work, and then their plight to save the store in the final episodes, it was very sad to watch them lose it. However, it was very uplifting to see the montage at the end where they were all able to move forward in different jobs, while still staying in contact with each other, with some of them still friends, some even still coworkers, and others even together romantically.

"If jobs were fun, they wouldn't pay us to do it, but occasionally there were moments that weren't so bad, and for whatever reason, those are the only things I can remember right now." This episode was especially emotional, because it was realistic while still leaving room for some hope. Things did not work out ideally, but the employees were still able to make things work, and to move on beyond Cloud 9. Garrett's last announcement was beautiful, as was that montage, and Jonah and Amy's reunion.

7 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' - Season 4, Episode 17, "I'm in Love"

There was no better way to end Crazy Ex-Girlfriend than with the incredible musical number, "Eleven O'Clock." The series finale showed Rebecca Bunch finally getting what she had always wanted, with three men all professing their love for her in the style of The Bachelorette. Even for fans that preferred certain love interests for her, there was no choice more satisfying or fitting for Rebecca than her ultimate choice to be single, as she had previously believed that only romantic love would make her happy.

Musicals had always been at the center of Rebecca's journey, so it was perfect that she chose to create her own music in the end. The most emotional part of the episode was "Eleven O'Clock," where Rebecca debated her choice at the 11 o'clock hour. The song became a montage of many of her past songs, from all the show's theme songs, to more personal songs like "A Diagnosis" and "The Darkness." It was very emotional to see Rebecca finally get to the point of peace and internal happiness, after four seasons of struggling.

6 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - Season 5, Episode 9, "Four Minutes"

After a mostly rocky final season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel still managed to stick the landing with a phenomenal and deeply emotional series finale. After everything that Midge had taken on and endured in the name of her career in comedy, it was so satisfying to watch her triumphant moment. Just when it looked like Midge was finally going to get her big break, Gordon Ford pulled the rug out from her and made her go on the show as a writer. However, Midge surprised him by spontaneously performing a 4-minute-long set.

It was so emotional to watch Midge performing onstage at her best, finally getting the recognition that she deserved. That moment of applause at the end was a real tearjerker, as was Gordon gesturing for her to join him on the couch, and the reactions of all of her family and loved ones, especially Susie. Additionally, the flashback of Midge and Lenny at the deli, as well as the flash-forward of Midge and Susie making each other laugh over the phone in the future, were just amazing.

5 'The Haunting of Hill House' - Season 1, Episode 10, "Silence Lay Steadily"

"I loved you completely. And you loved me the same. That's all. The rest is confetti." It is difficult to get an audience invested enough in a limited series to be devastated by the ending episode, but The Haunting of Hill House managed this feat. The series was already emotional and terrifying, as it followed the lives of the Crain family in the past, living in Hill House as children, and in the present, dealing with Nell's death as adults. The last episode was especially incredible and cathartic in how it tied up the series.

The most emotional scene was the Crain siblings reuniting with the ghost of Nell in the Red Room, and her being able to make peace with them, relieve them of their guilt, and tell them that their collective love for each other was the most important thing. It was also very emotional to see Hugh reunite with Olivia, and Clara reunite with Abigail. After all the suffering that they endured, getting to see the remaining Crain siblings move forward with their lives together was beautiful and touching.

4 'BoJack Horseman' - Season 6, Episode 16, 'Nice While It Lasted'

The series finale of BoJack Horseman came right after a fake out, when it had looked like BoJack Horseman was going to die in the previous episode. Instead, BoJack lived and faced the consequences of his actions, then got a brief break from prison for Princess Carolyn and Judah's wedding. The series finale was so beautiful and emotional, because it showed BoJack having four one-on-one scenes, one with each of the other main characters, that were all touching.

Even in the sweeter scenes, there was a clear distance, in that BoJack would never have the same closeness with these characters that he used to have. The most emotional scene was BoJack and Diane's talk on the roof, when Diane told BoJack how much his phone call had derailed her life, and made it clear that she planned for this to be the last time that she ever saw him. This was really painful, because it showed the end of their friendship, while acknowledging the good parts, too, to the tune of "Mr. Blue" by Catherine Feeny.

3 'Succession' - Season 4, Episode 10, "With Open Eyes"

The last season of Succession was jam-packed with intense and emotional moments, particularly after Logan Roy died in Episode 3, "Connor's Wedding." The rest of the season showed the Roy siblings scrambling and competing with one another, to determine the fate of Waystar Royco, and who would finally succeed Logan. The finale was particularly emotional, because it gave viewers one last beautiful and touching night of the three youngest Roy siblings acting like kids and being on the same team, before quickly making the turn into unbearable emotional devastation.

What made the Succession finale so heartbreaking was how it padded the betrayal that Kendall felt in the end, by first showing the three of them acting like siblings, and then promising to back him. This made for an absolutely devastating breakdown and panic from Kendall in the office when Shiv changed her mind. It was so emotional watching Kendall feel so lost after the only thing he knew how to be was taken away from him, and watching Shiv be just out of reach of what she wanted, stuck at Tom's side.

2 'The Good Place' - Season 4, Episode 13 / 14, "Whenever You're Ready"

As series finales go, The Good Place truly had one of the most emotional and satisfying ones ever. For four seasons, viewers watched the four humans, as well as Michael and Janet, help improve each other again. The goal and expectation was thus for the group of them to finally make it to The Good Place, just like they had all worked so hard for, and for them to stay together. However, the show took things above and beyond, when it turned out that The Good Place was not all that it seemed, and that people there were not happy, thus having Eleanor create a door where they could choose to end their existences.

The series finale of The Good Place was absolutely emotionally devastating and satisfying, as it watched these characters finally find the peace that they needed, and then ultimately decide to let go. Jason, who had always been impulsive, ended up waiting around and contemplating things by himself for several Bearimys. Chidi, who had always been indecisive, was sure and confident in his decision to walk through the door. Eleanor, the ever-selfish, made the decision to let go of Chidi, and to help others before walking through the door. Tahani who had only done things for credit, took the thankless job of Afterlife Architect. Janet, essentially a robot, now had all of these emotional connections. Additionally, Michael became human. It was the perfect ending.

1 'Six Feet Under' - Season 5, Episode 12, "Everyone's Waiting"

In true Six Feet Under fashion, the finale episode was the most emotional series ending of all time. It saw the wrapping up of many plot points, particularly Nate's death several episodes before, and the growth of the characters as they were all able to move on in different ways. The funeral home going into David and Keith's hands to take over felt right and made sense for them. It was very emotional to see everyone closing the chapter on what once had been, and also really satisfying to watch Claire making the decision to leave for New York.

Most notable was the gut-punching end to the episode, where a flash-forward montage occurs to the tune of "Breathe Me" by Sia, as Claire drove away. The montage skipped forward to meaningful moments in the Fishers' futures, including the moments where each of the main characters died. For a show with a lot of death, usually focused on that of strangers, it was really emotional but also incredibly fitting to watch each of the characters die in the future.

