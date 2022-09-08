The series 13 Reasons Why has stayed with us since the last season ended in June 2020. It was filled with love, death, shock, and drama all wrapped up in one high school. It will be hard for many people to forget about this series as it certainly made an impact on many lives.

So, now that this show is over, how will we fill the empty, dramaless void in our hearts? Well, there are a few drama series that may satisfy the need for us shock-loving, drama-obsessed fans.

'Kingdom' (2014-2017)

Kingdom is a shocking drama sports series starring Frank Grillo. It was released in 2014 on goes on for 3 seasons, but these 3 seasons are filled with so much drama that it feels like at least 6 seasons. It follows a family of MMA-obsessed brothers and father as they fight their way into a professional career, hopefully ending in the UFC.

Their goal takes a long and winding road as disasters keep intruding into their personal lives. The two brothers have a difficult relationship with their father, their mother is falling down the dark road of drugs, their loved ones die, and their secrets catch up to them. It is a brilliant watch that will never leave you bored.

'Euphoria' (2019-Present)

Euphoria is a dramatic teenage TV series released in 2019 and will hopefully see a third season in early 2023. It stars the beloved actress Zendaya as the character Rue, who struggles with many mental health issues and drug addictions while trying to get through high school.

This season screams a reflection of 13 Reasons Why as it follows a group of high school kids with real-life, life-threatening problems. It is a dark series with glimmers of light and humor throughout and will have you searching for your jaw at the end of every episode.

'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

One Tree Hill is a dark horse as when you think of a shocking, dramatic TV series, it does not spring to mind, but it most certainly is one. One Tree Hill follows a group of teens in high school figuring out who they are and what they want to be, but with terrible luck and horror following them wherever they go.

This series is overloaded with death, grief, injuries, murder, secrets, and tears. It does have pit stops and the destination of happiness, but it takes a lot to get there. Do not underestimate the drama and shock factor this series holds.

'Skins' (2007-2013)

Skins is a two-folded series that follows two different groups of friends in different seasons. It includes shocking guidance and influence from both parents and teachers who actually end up leading the neglected teens further astray.

The groups of teens are simply looking for love, happiness, and meaning, but are met with many obstacles on the way. They are faced with many problems including drugs, death, jealousy, and mental health issues. They only want the best for themselves and each other, but life always gets in the way.

'How To Get Away With Murder' (2014-2020)

How To Get Away With Murder is exactly how it comes across, it is a dramatic, crime, mystery series following a group of law students eager to get an A in their scary, mysterious professor's class. This show holds so many secrets it will have you second-guessing the plot every other episode.

It is filled with murder, lies, loyalty, betrayal, and love. These students entered her class as innocent, naive children and leave them as traumatized, untrusting adults. It is a series where the plot thickens the further you watch and has a semi-happy ending to it.

'Orange Is The New Black' (2013-2019)

Orange Is The New Black is a fan favorite among Netflix watchers, and if you haven't seen it already, then what are you doing? This series follows Piper Chapman as her life flips upside down from the naive girl-next-door lifestyle to a strong, street-smart woman with a deviant criminal side.

Piper terrifyingly goes to prison as a timid woman who soon finds her voice and confidence creating many friends... some a little questionable. You get to see many of the incarcerated women's lives and experience their dramatic events with them. This series is filled with murder, love, guilt, and a prison riot, and that's only the first layer of the onion.

'Revenge' (2011-2015)

Revenge is a drama series that follows Amanda Clarke who now goes by Emily Thorne as she moves back to the elite beachside town she had grown up in with her late father carrying the sole purpose of seeking revenge on the ones who betrayed her and her father.

This plot twists and turns in such a shocking way you will end up with whiplash. There are so many lies and deceits that you will not know who to trust. Friends turn to foes and back to enemies and vice versa. She is thrown curveballs as she develops true friendships and love along the way but at the end of the day, she is here for business.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

The Vampire Diaries is a teen fantasy drama series following the story of a group of high school teens who meet and befriend two vampire brothers. Elena Gilbert falls in love with one of the brothers, Stephan, while the other brother pines after her due to her uncanny familiarity with their previous love interest.

This series falls much deeper than high school love as it includes vampires, witches, Doppelgängers, death, lies, and a common enemy they need to fight off. Elena struggles with the adjustments to her life and who she truly loves, all while trying to keep up a normal teen persona.

'Outer Banks' (2020-Present)

Outer Banks is a crime, drama series with a third season coming soon. It follows a group of outcast "Pogues" struggling with money, support, and bullies. They come across a mysterious map leading them to unfound treasure, however, they are not the only ones who know and want this treasure.

This group of friends stay together through thick and thin as their own made family, going on wild, unforgettable adventures that throw them into dangerous situations that they are too young and naive to handle. Plots twist and thicken, friends become foes, and what we know doesn't mean it's true.

