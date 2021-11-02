The Hollywood Reporter has released an exclusive inside look at the new musical dramedy Seriously Red. The film, which is currently in post-production, is a project from Rose Byrne’s film production company, Dollhouse Pictures. Byrne, known for her roles in comedies like Bridemaids and horrors like 28 Weeks Later, will also star in the film.

Seriously Red will follow Red, a high-spirited go-getter whose naivete sometimes gets the best of her. After finding inspiration, she decides to quit her day job in the real estate business to become a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Red will be played by Krew Boylan, who also wrote the script. Boylan is an Australian actress known for her work on the Australian period drama Wild Boys. Like Byrne, she is also part of the Dollhouse Pictures collective. In a picture released exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, Boylan can be seen next to her co-star Bobby Cannavale as they lock eyes in their provocative costumes. Cannavale, known for his work on popular television shows like Will and Grace, Mr. Robot, and Boardwalk Empire, will play a Kenny Rogers impersonator who starts a romance with Red.

Also joining the cast is Daniel Webber. Webber is an Australian actor best known for his portrayal of Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe in the Netflix film The Dirt.

Seriously Red will be the first film produced by Dollhouse Picture, even though the company was established five years ago. Dollhouse Pictures was founded by Boylan, Byrne, Jessica Carrera, Shannon Murphy, and Gracie Otto. The company seeks to highlight female-led stories. The film has not yet found official distribution, though Arclight Films is currently shopping the movie around at the American Film Market, held yearly during early November.

In a statement exclusive to Deadline, Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton said of the film:

“The film is a fun, upbeat celebration of women and their journey to self-acceptance. It’s a powerful film that appeals to worldwide distributors who understand that audiences will immediately fall in love with the story, the beautifully drawn characters… and the music!”

Indeed, music will be a large part of Seriously Red, as the film will feature lots of music from Parton herself. In addition to Parton, notable artists will lay down new tracks for the film, as well as re-recordings. No information is currently available on who those artists will be. The film does not have a release date currently slated, though more information will come clear once a distribution company picks the film up.

