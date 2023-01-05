Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Seriously Red, an upcoming dramatic comedy about the strange world of celebrity impersonators. The movie stars Krew Boylan (Primal, Wild Boys) as Red, a woman who dreams about becoming the greatest Dolly Parton impersonator of all time.

The trailer introduces us to Red, a clumsy real state agent who’s so passionate about Dolly Parton that she likes to dress up as the famous singer from time to time. Unfortunately, Red’s hobby turns her into a target for bullies in her company, and at some point, things escalate so much that she loses her job. Fate seems to have a plan for Red, though, as she soon finds out people are making money by impersonating their favorite celebrities. So, Red embarks on a journey to stardom, turning her passion for Dolly Parton into her ticket to a better life.

However, as the trailer reveals, the spotlights are not always kind to newcomers. The more Red climbs the ladder of success, the more pressure she feels over her shoulders. And by making her life goal to pretend to be someone else, Red risk losing her own identity. With a wig and some makeup, Red takes some distance from her true self, a self-destructive process that might not lead to a happy ending.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: First ‘Seriously Red’ Image Features Bobby Cannavale and Krew Boylan as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton Impersonators

The trailer also teases the musical wonders of Seriously Red, as the movie features many of Parton's greatest hits. And while the film is a story about finding identity, the trailer promises that Seriously Red will take us on a fun ride through a life of glamour and dancing.

Who’s Involved with Seriously Red?

Seriously Red also stars Rose Byrne as an Elvis impersonator, Bobby Cannavale, and Daniel Webber. The movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Gracie Otto from a scripted penned by Boylan with the full support of Parton.

Seriously Red is set to hit theaters and Prime Video on February 10. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below..