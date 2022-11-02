Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Serpent Queen.

From writer and executive producer Justin Haythe and director and executive producer Stacie Passon (based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda), Starz's latest period drama The Serpent Queen tells the story of one of history's most complex and complicated figures, Catherine de Medici, who ascends in power and status to become one of France's longest-serving rulers. As an orphan, Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the French court at a young age, but quickly learns that she must counter — and in some instances, outmaneuver — her political opponents, many of whom would rather see her dead than on the throne. What makes the series even more intriguing is that it's Catherine herself (Samantha Morton) telling her own story, in her own words, to her newest maid and confidant Rahima (Sennia Nanua). The upcoming series also stars Colm Meaney, Ludivine Sagnier, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Charles Dance, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett. Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff also serve as executive producers.

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, "A Queen Is Made," Collider had the opportunity to speak with Haythe about some of the most pivotal moments in the episode — including a flashback that paints Catherine and Rahima's origin story, what that final fourth-wall break means, and where the series is headed based on what we know of history. He also discusses how he first came to the series, how both Morton and Hill were cast in the role of Catherine, how the show's writing always ensures that Catherine remains a bit of an enigma, and more.

Collider: I wanted to go back to the beginning, really before this show was an idea, and ask what drew you to the story of Catherine de' Medici. Was it a case of being interested in the history and not really knowing if there was a project in it?

JUSTIN HAYTHE: I'm not sure there's anything in my resume that would suggest Catherine de' Medici. I wasn't looking to do a royal show or a period show, but when Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff sent me this book, [Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France], I read it and the tone of it immediately lept to mind. To me, it was a really modern character. It was a female anti-hero, meaning somebody who... you stick with them as they do more and more questionable things because you sympathize with them and understand why they're doing it.

But you're waiting for the moment where you say, "Okay, now you've stepped over a line." I really empathized with her for that reason, but also I found the world so absurd that she lives in. That kind of irreverent humor that's in the show, I hope, came to me right away. So it's something I wanted to do immediately.

With that in mind, the way that this show breaks the fourth wall is done in a really smart way without being overused. Was that something that also kind of happened as you were writing?

HAYTHE: It started as an answer to a technical problem. You can't really tell the Catherine de' Medici story without seeing how young she was when she was shipped out and had to consummate her marriage in front of a room full of strangers — including her uncle, the Pope, who she didn't know a few months before. But you also couldn't do the Catherine de' Medici story without seeing her have 10 children, only one of whom she survives. She goes from that girl in the orphanage, [where] she gets punched in the face and says, "Oh, that's the first time I knew I mattered to anybody," to being the most powerful woman in France, which she is at the end of the first season — the most powerful person in France, not just woman.

In order to do that, you had to have two actors play her. That was what came to me as I was working on the project. I often find when you do that, an audience has bonded with an actor, and then you have to shift that bond, and that could be quite jarring. So how to introduce both actors? That melded with an idea of mine that I wanted to do a royal show that would say to somebody in the audience who thinks this has nothing to do with them, "No, no, this story has something to do with you. I may be the queen, but I actually used to be just like everyone out watching this at home."

Those two ideas melded to come up with this idea of her narrating her own life story as an act of manipulation, but also that she would be telling the story to somebody. When she turns to the camera, she's telling the story to Rahima in this case. So that was a sort of different take on the direct address, which has been around since the ancient Greeks and Shakespeare, and House of Cards more recently, Fleabag. It's a device I would've reached for carefully because I wanted it to feel a little bit different. I wanted it to feel new.

You had to find two different actors to play this character, so what was that casting process like? Because you have to have that throughline of believing that this is the same person but at different stages.

HAYTHE: Part of that's a leap of faith. I'm amazed by how well it works for my money. Liv [Hill], I didn't know, but as soon as I saw her read, she was it. She's a brilliant actor, an absolutely brilliant actor, and is going to be a huge star and do an enormous amount. She has incredible poise, incredible strength. I never did any kind of physical looking for someone who looks like Samantha or vice versa. Coincidentally, Samantha and Liv come from the same part of England, [and] have similar backgrounds in terms of their training. That was totally coincidental.

They never really got together to work on accent or movement or anything. They kind of just left it to faith. As it turns out, they both gave these incredible poised performances that really match. I'm amazed by how well they do, how well Liv's direct address matches with Samantha's voiceover. That's not something they compared notes on. In terms of Samantha [Morton], I think Samantha is one of the best actors alive. I think she's absolutely brilliant. The quality you need for the person telling the story is you have to be able to look at them and say, "Do they contain goodness, some bad, or badness with some good?" The question needs to be continually asked but not answered. Samantha has that kind of depth [where] you keep looking, keep leaning closer to try to read, to try to understand what is she really capable of and what are her motives.

The show is addressing the rumors that swirled around her in her lifetime, some more farfetched than others, but it's not always giving us a definitive answer one way or another. How do you try to ensure that Catherine always remains a bit of an enigma?

HAYTHE: Well, there's an old saying about this — in writing drama, you can't confuse an audience, but you can directly contradict or lie. You can have somebody do something good one minute and something bad the next minute as opposed to something [where] you're not really sure what it is. But I would say in this case, where we really remain ambiguous is around the black magic. I really wanted to say this is a world where black magic exists, and it's real to the people in it, but I never wanted the show to say, "Yes, it's magic," or, "No, it's not." I think that's the way magic really exists in people's lives in terms of power of suggestion, in terms of haunting, all these things, and how much of it is really not. Can you definitively say it's not real? In terms of [Catherine's] role, her morality remains an enigma. There are certain moments, like in Episode 8, where she takes definitive action, and it's unquestionable that she's behind some of the things that happened. I'm thinking of poor Louis.

In the penultimate episode, specifically the scene between Mathilde and Catherine where Mathilde's asking for her freedom, she says, "What you claim to do out of necessity brings you more pleasure than you'd like to admit." Catherine denies it to her face, but has Mathilde really seen through to the heart of Catherine?

HAYTHE: That's the open question of the show, of the season, maybe more seasons. The only asterisk over that scene is theirs has been a relationship where it's fair game to take advantage or play your advantage. Early in the season when Mathilde offers Diane information in exchange for an introduction to the Dauphin, that's the basis of their relationship. So I think Catherine's rebuttal says, "Sad how little you know me, you who's my oldest friend." Who's right? I sort of leave it up to, well, she's got children. Do we want France to be left in the hands of the Guises and the Bourbons? I think the answer is we don't, that the country would be better off at least according to where we are in the show. On the other hand, would she be happy walking away, or does she kind of enjoy this game? Both things could be true. The question is when one becomes more true than the other.

In the finale, you could make the argument that she orchestrates a way to be named Regent in one way or another. From Catherine's perspective, is it a choice that is fueled by the desire for power, or is it more primarily to keep Mary out of that role?

HAYTHE: It's interesting. In a way, I don't want the show to answer the question definitively. For my money, I'd rather a cold-hearted pragmatist run things than a zealot, because a zealot believes you can break any number of eggs to make an omelet, right? If you're on a mission from God, anything's fair game. I think it's easier to deal with a pragmatist, but that's me. The interesting question would be if somebody stepped forward who would be good at it, and it's good for the country, would she step aside? But right now, she isn't really faced with that choice. Clearly, the other options are not good. Charles, the Holy Roman Emperor, Diane, the Guises, the Bourbons, Mary, everybody's in it for themselves, and I think [Catherine] is the superior choice if only because who amongst them knew what it was like to live in an orphanage? But she isn't properly tested because someone doesn't come along and say, "Hey, thanks for your service, but we got this good person here who's going to step in." Would she step away and live in obscurity and do her knitting? I don't know.

I also wanted to ask about Catherine and Rahima. In this finale, there's the moment when Catherine sees her for the first time, having tricked someone into hiring her and then stealing the bread. To an extent, it feels like Catherine sees a lot of herself in this young woman, and by the end of things, Rahima's earned a place as Catherine's ally, but how tenuous is that position for her?

HAYTHE: In Episode 8, Rahima kind of takes over the telling of the story, right? You realize, I hope, what a brilliant performance Rahima has given as an innocent, where she really isn't, that she is on her own scale an operator. When we've seen Catherine leading her astray by getting her to put the gunpowder in the brioche or take the dress or break into Mary's room, we've now established that this is a character for whom that stuff wouldn't have been that far out of the realm anyway. That's why Catherine picked her because she would do this. Then Rahima is smart enough to take the reins of the narrative at the end and set her terms.

When there's an alliance between two real operators, it's always tenuous, because it's the way of the jungle is that you play your advantage. It's the game of survival and that's what the court is. I think there's mutual respect there. Then the question is, how far does that loyalty go? I remember in Episode 1 when Catherine recruits Angelica, she says, "If you're friends of the oppressed, you can expect loyalty in return." Of course, how many of them actually give her loyalty? How long does the loyalty last for any of them?

It's also telling that the season ends with Rahima being the one to look to us watching at home and remind us to trust no one. Now that we know for sure that we're getting a Season 2, what can you tee up for fans who want to know where the story's going?

HAYTHE: I won't say specifically what's going to happen in Season 2, but I will say about Catherine is that, having secured herself this relative safety and her children's relative safety, she went through a period of time of really trying to end the conflict between the religions and make everyone French people first. That was her preoccupation while managing these children. All of them have very interesting histories too, three of them would end up on the throne. She begins there, by trying to promote this kind of pluralism and bring her children up, who are now young adults, and she ends at the St. Bartholomew's Day massacre, where she gives into violence as the only answer. That's an interesting arc for wherever it falls in subsequent seasons to know. That's what she's most well known for, certainly in France, is this act [where] I think more people died than in [the] French Revolution. So the question is, how does she make those choices?

