The Big Picture In The Serpent Queen Season 2, Catherine de Medici plans to use House of Guise to fund a palace to inspire French nationalism.

Season 2 unveils more turmoil for Catherine as she navigates political and religious unrest.

The Serpent Queen creator teases conflicts and the impact of Catherine's children in the new season.

With hit historical series The Serpent Queen just returning for its second season, there are a number of events waiting to unfold as the season develops. However, we're just getting started and tensions have already seemed to hit an all-time high with Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) not shying away from uncomfortable conversations. In order to tease the next episode, Starz allowed Collider to unveil a sneak peek that illustrates how the potential for exacerbated conflict just keeps rising in the series. The new episode drops this Friday.

In the sneak peek, we find out that Catherine has managed to come up with a solution that keeps protestants at bay: House of Guise should fund the construction of a palace that will inspire French nationalism, regardless of people's Catholic or protestant beliefs. The family is hardly happy with the plan, but from the looks of it, Catherine has some pretty good convincing techniques that might just bend their will.

This is just another layer of turmoil for an already unstable scenario for The Serpent Queen Season 2. The new episodes take place during a time in which Franche is in huge political and religious turmoil, and even though she tries her best to hide it, Catherine is struggling to maintain her power — that's why she'll take whatever deal she can get in order to secure her status. Aside from all that, she also has to deal with the mysterious prophet who's getting a loyal following and further dividing the country.

Catherine's Kids Will Factor into 'The Serpent Queen' Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While talking to Collider earlier this week, The Serpent Queen creator Justin Haythe teased the kind of conflicts that we're starting to see take shape in these early episodes. The writer also revealed how Catherine's kids will factor into the intrigue throughout this season:

"It's the person who built the empire, the person who came from nothing, the person who had the steel to do it, and now she has these kids who are raised in a completely different environment, and she's doing it for them. But all of our children are mirrors, right? They hold up a mirror to us, for good or bad. You see your best sides and your worst sides in the way that your kids react to you. So, these are very different characters."

The cast of The Serpent Queen also features Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Ray Panthaki (Colette), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), Enzo Cilenti (The Last Tycoon), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand), Beth Goddard (Manhunt), Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Angus Imrie (Fleabag), Emma McDonald (Moonhaven), Stanley Morgan (The Sandman) and Philippine Velge (Station Eleven).

Starz debuts new episodes of The Serpent Queen on Fridays. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

The Serpent Queen 8 10 Series based on Leonie Frieda's book "Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France." Release Date September 11, 2022 Cast Samantha Morton , Amrita Acharia , Barry Atsma , Enzo Cilenti , Sennia Nanua , Kiruna Stamell Seasons 2 Creator(s) Justin Haythe Network Starz

watch on starz