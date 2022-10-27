The critically acclaimed series The Serpent Queen has been a major success for stars since its debut back in September. Now, as the finale of the first season is about to air in just a few days time, STARZ has announced that they have renewed the series for a Season 2 with an eight-episode order.

Based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, The Serpent Queen tells the story of the novel's titular character Catherine de Medici, played Samantha Morton, who is one of the longest serving rulers in the history of France. As powerful as she is ruthless, the story shows us her rise to this position of power, starting at the age of 14 and being married into a 16th-century French court. Through deception, wits, and cunning, Catherine will do everything in her power to survive. In addition to Morton, the series also stars Sennia Nanua, Charles Dance, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett.

The sophomore season of the highly popular series receiving an eight-episode order puts it at the same number of episodes as the first season. The Season 1 finale is set for later this week on Sunday, October 30 on STARZ, and will premiere at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the premium streaming platform LIONSGATE+ across all territories. “The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic, and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. “Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming, and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

Image via Starz

The Serpent Queen is created by writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow) with Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, is the executive overseeing The Serpent Queen for STARZ and Courtney Mock is overseeing for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

There is currently no word on when we can expect Season 2 of The Serpent Queen to debut. The Season 1 finale is set to air on Sunday, October 30, on STARZ. You can watch the trailer for the first season of the acclaimed series down below.