In the highly competitive arena of historical dramas, where shows like The Tudors and The Borgias once dominated the screen, The Serpent Queen has quietly established itself as a critical darling. Despite flying under the radar for many viewers, this captivating series has maintained an extraordinary 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as it enters its second season — a rare achievement that speaks volumes about its quality.

The Serpent Queen, which chronicles the life of the formidable Catherine de' Medici, has won over critics with its sharp script, complex narrative, and outstanding performance by Samantha Morton. The show seamlessly blends dark humor, political machinations, and rich historical detail, making it a must-watch for aficionados of the genre. However, unlike its predecessors, The Serpent Queen hasn’t yet found the wider audience it deserves, despite receiving near-universal acclaim.

When compared to other giants in the historical drama genre, the success of The Serpent Queen is even more striking. Showtime’s The Tudors, centered on the turbulent reign of Henry VIII, boasts Rotten Tomatoes scores that range between 69% and 81%—a far cry from the perfect score achieved by Starz’ offering. Similarly, The Borgias, which explores the notorious Italian family’s rise to power, holds scores between 71% and 78%. While these series were widely watched, they never managed to reach the same level of critical consensus that The Serpent Queen has attained.

A significant factor in the show’s critical success is Samantha Morton’s portrayal of Catherine de' Medici. Known for her stellar work in other acclaimed series like Harlots — which also enjoys strong Rotten Tomatoes ratings — Morton’s performance in The Serpent Queen is both nuanced and powerful, bringing a complex historical figure to life with a rare intensity. Her presence seems to ensure the show’s continued high ratings, maintaining the consistent quality that critics appreciate.

'The Serpent Queen' Is Worth Your Time

While The Serpent Queen may not yet have the widespread recognition of its genre predecessors, its flawless Rotten Tomatoes score suggests it is one of the best historical dramas currently on offer. For viewers seeking a series that not only captivates but also impresses critics, The Serpent Queen is a hidden gem worth discovering. With its continued excellence, it’s likely only a matter of time before this series receives the broader attention it so richly deserves.

With its dark humor, intricate plotting, and a standout performance by Samantha Morton, the show provides a compelling look at the life and legacy of a woman who shaped the course of history in ways that are still felt today. The series is available to stream on Starz.

The Serpent Queen 8 10 Series based on Leonie Frieda's book "Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France." Release Date September 11, 2022 Cast Samantha Morton , Amrita Acharia , Barry Atsma , Enzo Cilenti , Sennia Nanua , Kiruna Stamell Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Haythe

