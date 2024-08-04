The Big Picture Sidewinder as the King of the Serpent Society is a deep cut from Captain America lore.

The Serpent Society are criminals who act as "punch clock" villains, often clashing with Captain America.

Diamondback's history with Captain America may play into the plot of Captain America: Brave New World.

Ever since Giancarlo Esposito was announced to play a role in Captain America: Brave New World, speculation ran rampant about what Marvel character he'd bring to life. The answer came during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, where Esposito revealed that he'd be playing Sidewinder, the self-proclaimed "King of the Serpent Society." This is a deep cut from Captain America canon as the Serpent Society is a collection of criminals that essentially act as "punch clock" villains - meaning that they sell their services to the highest bidder. Between HYDRA and the Sons of the Serpent, it also means that when you become Captain America, you fight a lot of snake-themed villains. The Serpent Society has quite the history with Captain America (both Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers), and it's bound to play into Brave New World's plot in some fashion if Sidewinder is involved.

The Serpent Society Is a Bunch of Criminals

Sidewinder first formed the Serpent Society in Captain America #310 by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary; he reached out to a number of snake-based criminals, including the Circus of Crime's Princess Python and the venomous Death Adder. While the Society let out their services to other criminals (including Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime) their biggest claim to fame was hunting down and killing M.O.D.O.K. (yes, that M.O.D.O.K). They became enemies with Captain America when the Sentinel of Liberty tried to stop them from buying the super-criminal Porcupine's armor in Captain America #315.

The Society went through a major shake-up in its ranks after one of their members, Viper (better known as Madame Hydra) took control. Viper drove the Society to attack Washington, D.C. but Steve Rogers wound up stopping them. Sidewinder left the Society due to Viper's usurping of his leadership, and the other members soon followed his lead after a final defeat at Captain America's hands. In Captain America: Sam Wilson by Nick Spencer and Daniel Acuna, the Serpent Society reformed Serpent Solutions, performing corporate espionage on behalf of various corporations. Sam was able to beat them, but the Serpent Society still operates as freelance agents, recently clashing with the Avengers and the X-Men on separate occasions.

Captain America's Complicated Past With the Serpent Society Could Play into 'Brave New World'

One of the Serpent Society's members, Diamondback, got her claim to fame by defecting to the side of the angels. Rachel Leighton gained her name from the fact that she often used razor-sharp diamond tips as weapons, with said diamonds being laced with everything from explosives to poison. She wound up falling for Steve Rogers and dating him in secret. When the other members of the Society found out, they sentenced her to death. Captain America #382 covers the fallout from this trial; Steve rescues Rachel, and with the help of the mercenary Paladin, they finally defeat the Society. Diamondback forms a new crime fighting team called B.A.D Girls, Inc. with former Serpent Society members Asp and Black Mamba. She also becomes Steve's crime-fighting partner and girlfriend. Recent years have also seen Diamondback join mutant mercenary Domino and gunslinger Outlaw in a group called the Posse, thanks to Gail Simone and David Baldeon.

Captain America: Brave New World may have hinted that Diamondback will show up at some point in the film with its latest casting. Rosa Salazar was the latest addition to the cast following its most recent round of reshoots; set photos showed Salazar sporting the same bright pink hair as Rachel Leighton, all but confirming that she's playing Diamondback in the film. Whether she's friend or foe to Sam Wilson is yet to be revealed. In the comics, Diamondback rejoined Serpent Solutions before eventually turning against them, and with Brave New World teasing shifting alliances along with a mind-control plot, there's no way to say

Kevin Feige Initially Introduced the Serpent Society as a Joke Ahead of 'Captain America: Civil War'

The Serpent Society was actually first mentioned a decade ago, although it was part of a practical joke on Kevin Feige's behalf. The Marvel Studios chairman held a presentation at the El Capitan theater to reveal most of Marvel Studios' upcoming slate following the blockbuster success of Guardians of the Galaxy. This included the third Captain America film, which was apparently titled Captain America: Serpent Society. Feige then revealed that the real title was Captain America: Civil War, which pitted Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark against each other. “I thought it was awesome and hilarious,” he said following the reveal. “A part of me thought, ‘Are people going to love Serpent Society and think that’d be really cool?’ Now it’s on the radar.” Now, ten years later, the joke has come full circle as the Serpent Society is actually appearing in a Captain America movie.

But what role will the Serpent Society be playing? That remains to be seen, as Sam Wilson will have to deal with the return of the gamma-powered mastermind the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), a mysterious wave of people going berserk and attacking everything in sight, and a Hulked-out Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross. MCU fans will probably have to wait and see how Sidewinder fits into the bigger picture, as well as if any other members of the Serpent Society will show up, but one thing's for sure; the Serpent Society's presence usually spells trouble for Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters on February 14, 2025.