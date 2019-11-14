M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Servant’ Gets a Deeply Unsettling New Teaser

0

Big yikes to this new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s new Apple TV+ series Servant. Big, uncomfortable, deeply unsettled yikes. The series stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a married couple in mourning after the death of their infant son Jericho. To help cope with the trauma, the pair brings home a hyper-real baby doll that helps process the grief, but they don’t stop there, they also hire a live-in nanny to take care of “Jericho” and it turns out their new helper might come with some chilling secrets of her own.

That’s the story we got in the effective if more conventional first trailer for the series, but this new trailer is a different kind of creepy. Folks, meet Jericho, the creepiest little doll I think I’ve ever seen. This little dude looked at Chucky and Annabelle and said: “Hold my beer.” This little dude is 100% unadulterated nightmare fuel, and the new teaser gives you an up-close look at the making of a tiny little terror.

Apple TV+ rolled out last month with the debut of series like For All Mankind, See, the surprisingly delightful Dickinson, and their starry flagship series The Morning Show, all of which were varying levels of “fine” with extremely high-quality production value. Servant looks like a different stride for the nascent streaming service; keeping the thrills confined in a claustrophobic Philadelphia home, where things get creepy and weird in a hurry. I’m very curious about this one, especially with Shyamalan on board, and two excellent leads in Kebbell and Ambrose. Also, that damned little Jericho doll, which just really gets under my skin for some reason.

Check out the new Servant teaser below. Created and executive produced by Tony Basgallop (24: Live Another Day), the series also stars Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint and premieres on Apple TV+ on November 28th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: