Exclusive: ‘Servant’ Featurette Gets Into the Humanity Behind Shyamalan’s Horror Show

If you’re a horror fan with an Apple TV+ subscription, you simply must be watching Servant, an ickily slow-burning psychological horror series from executive producer/director M. Night Shyamalan and writer/creator Tony Basgallop (What Remains). In artfully composed half-hour episodes, Servant tells the tale of parents Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) who’ve recently, tragically lost a child. To cope, Dorothy takes care of an eerily lifelike doll, pretending it’s her real baby. And when this coping mechanism extends as far as hiring a real-life nanny (Nell Tiger Free), things get… real weird. Now, in an exclusive featurette provided to Collider, Shyamalan and Basgallop take us on a journey through the making of Servant.

In the inside look, the creative crew dissects the real-life traumas and understandable horrors centralized in the surreal show. Ultimately, Servant is a show about a family tragedy — something relatable to everyone — and the difficult decision to let other folks into your family — something relatable to everyone. Shyamalan summarizes the show being about “all of the things that we do as human beings to avoid that lying to ourselves, pretending.” And Basgallop got into the fears inherent in opening oneself up to the gaze of a stranger: “How is this person going to view us? How is she gonna judge us? How does the outside world look at us?” For existing fans of the show, this featurette will give you a keen look inside the psyche of its creators and characters. And if you haven’t given Servant a shot yet, this will serve as a tantalizing spoiler-free glimpse into one of contemporary television’s most unique shows.

Check out the exclusive featurette below. New episodes of Servant drop on Apple TV+ every Friday. For more, check out our interviews with Basgallop, Shyamalan, and the parental combo of Ambrose and Kebbell.

