Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint Talk “Unsettling” and “Surreal” Apple Series ‘Servant’

With the Apple TV+ series Servant now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with Servant, the series is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who also directs two episodes) alongside creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. Servant follows Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a married couple in mourning after the death of their infant son Jericho. To help cope with the trauma, the pair brings home a hyper-real baby doll that helps process the grief along with a live-in nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the doll. The series also stars Rupert Grint as the brother of Ambrose’s character.

During the interview, they talked about how much they knew about the full arc of the series when they signed on, how the series is played realistically, who threw up filming the gruesome eel scene, what will they remember from making the series, what it was like working with the different directors, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint:

Who ruined the most takes and why?

How much did they know about the arc of the season going in?

How the series is done very realistically.

What was it like working with the different directors?

What will they remember from making the series?

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Karaoke talk.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: