They also talk about why M. Night Shyamalan thrives on knowing what the cast doesn’t know.

With Servant Season 2 now streaming on AppleTV+ around the world, I recently got to speak with Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell about the mysterious and creepy series. Created and written by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan– who also directs some episodes - Servant tells the story of parents Dorothy and Sean Turner (Ambrose and Kebbell) who've tragically lost a child. To cope, Dorothy takes care of an eerily lifelike doll, pretending it's her real baby. And when this coping mechanism extends as far as hiring a real-life nanny (Nell Tiger Free), things get...weird. In addition, Rupert Grint plays the brother of Ambrose’s character. While I would love to go into more detail about what happened in the first season and what you can expect in Season 2, Servant is one of those series where you want to know as little as possible as you watch.

During my interview with Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell they talked about what fans can look forward to in Season 2, the amazing wine cellar in the series and what it’s like drinking so much fake wine on set, how much they want to know about what’s coming up in future episodes, and more.

Image via Apple TV+

Check out what they had to say in the player above and further down is exactly what we talked about. For more on Servant Season 2 you can read Allie Gemmill’s review or watch the trailer.

Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell:

How did they get ready for the first day of filming Season 2?

How have they been telling people about what happens in Servant Season 2?

How the series makes you want to drink wine because of the amazing wine cellar and how many scenes have wine in them.

How much do they want to know where it is ending and how much do they want to learn script by script?

Image via AppleTV

