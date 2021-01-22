Plus, they reveal the bet they currently have about what might happen with one of their characters.

With Servant Season 2 now streaming on AppleTV+ around the world, I recently got to speak with Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free about the mysterious and creepy series. Created and written by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan– who also directs some episodes - Servant tells the story of parents Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) who've tragically lost a child. To cope, Dorothy takes care of an eerily lifelike doll, pretending it's her real baby. And when this coping mechanism extends as far as hiring a real-life nanny (Nell Tiger Free), things get...weird. In addition, Grint plays the brother of Ambrose’s character. While I would love to go into more detail about what happened in the first season and what you can expect in Season 2, Servant is one of those series where you want to know as little as possible as you watch.

During my interview with Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free they talked about what fans can look forward to in Season 2, how they have a bet on what’s going to happen to Tiger Free’s character, how the series never slows down even though it’s mostly in one location, the amazing wine cellar in the series, and how much they want to know about what’s coming up in future episodes.

Check out what they had to say below and further down is exactly what we talked about. For more on Servant Season 2 you can read Allie Gemmill’s review or watch the trailer.

Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free:

How the show never slows down even though it is mostly in one house.

Does Rupert leave set wanting wine due to how much his character drinks?

What did they do to get ready for filming Season 2 on the first day?

What can they tease about Season 2?

How much do they want to know about what’s coming up in future episodes and how much would they rather find out from reading the scripts?

They reveal the bet they currently have about what might happen with one of their characters.

