‘Servant’ Creator Tony Basgallop on Working with M. Night Shyamalan and Season 2

With the Apple TV+ series Servant now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. If you’re not familiar with Servant, the series is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan and follows Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a married couple in mourning after the death of their infant son Jericho. To help cope with the trauma, the pair brings home a hyper-real baby doll that helps process the grief along with a live-in nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the doll. The series also stars Rupert Grint as the brother of Ambrose’s character.

During the interview, Tony Basgallop talked about how the series came together, what it was like working for Apple, why writing for season 2 is a lot easier, where the idea came from for the gruesome eel scene, how he works with M. Night Shyamalan, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Tony Basgallop:

How did the series come together?

The writing process with Night.

The gruesome eel scene and where did the idea come from?

What was it like working with Apple?

Did they pitch Apple on doing multiple seasons?

What did they learn making the first season that he will apple to season 2?

Deleted scenes talk.

The Apple release schedule for their shows.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: