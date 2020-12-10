Hey, quick question for you: If you got a potential gig as a nanny, but it was for a "reborn doll" that's taken the place of a troubled couple whose actual child died at infancy, would you take it? Probably not, right? But in Season 1 of Servant, the Apple TV+ horror-drama created by Tony Basgallop and produced/directed by M. Night Shyamalan, that's precisely what happens. In a series of immaculately produced, slow-burn episodes, Servant jangles your nerves and surprises the heck out of you, especially in its finale. Now, we've got a first trailer for Season 2, which comes to Apple TV+ January 15, 2021.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as the couple with the reborn doll, Nell Tiger Free as the somehow spookier nanny with an ulterior motive, and Rupert Grint as the trying-to-be-supportive brother to Ambrose — all of whom will return for season 2's 10-episode stint (airing in weekly installments, The Boys season 2-style). Now that some (but not all!) of the disquieting season 1 mysteries have been answered, it looks as though season 2 will take some of those conclusions for granted, and dive into a new state of being for them all, God help them.

We've previously reported on Shyamalan's excitement when they wrapped shooting on Season 2 (greenlit before the premiere even aired), and his excitement for a pending Seasons 3 and 4! Despite no official word from Apple that two more seasons are coming, Shyamalan said that "during quarantine [we] worked out the conclusion of our show on the board in our library. We have started our writer’s room for Seasons 3 & 4. I love working on this show. Learning a ton about storytelling." Bear all of this in mind when you check out this first look at Season 2 — and whenever we get to see his next movie.

Servant Season 2 comes to Apple TV+ January 15, 2021. Check out the trailer and synopsis below. And for more on the series, here's a featurette on season 1.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

