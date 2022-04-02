The term “slow burn” is overused in the current age of criticism, but alternate phrases like “deliberately paced” do not quite capture the vibe. From its pilot episode, the Apple TV+ plus horror series Servant seems to have internalized this kind of approach to its storytelling. Created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who also directed the pilot and several other episodes), Servant follows local TV news correspondent Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) and her consultant chef husband, Sean (Toby Kebbel), a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny, the meek and mysterious Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to help care for their “baby.” In fact, the couple tragically lost their infant, Jericho, and have been using a lifelike reborn doll to help Dorothy deal with her grief. Naturally, by the end of the pilot episode, “Jericho” is suddenly a real boy.

The first two seasons of Servant deal with Sean’s shock, anger, and eventual acceptance of Leanne’s place in their life, as Dorothy accepts the “real” Jericho, having never come to terms with the horrific accident which led to their actual baby’s death. Sean teams up with Dorothy’s privileged, alcoholic brother, Julian (Rupert Grint, in his best performance since the Harry Potter movies ended), to investigate Leanne’s past and determine her true intentions.

Hive Mind

The Season 1 cliffhanger finale saw Leanne’s past catch up with her, as her equally mysterious Uncle George (Boris McGiver) and Aunt May (Allison Elliot) appear at the Turners’ townhouse with a host of followers in tow. These appear to be the members of a cult called the Church of the Lesser Saints, once led by Aunt May, but supposedly they all burned to death in a fire during a standoff with ATF agents years before. Leanne disappears with them (literally vanishing in the middle of a group hug), and Jericho reverts to a creepily lifelike doll. In Season 2, Dorothy now sees the doll version of Jericho for what it is, but rather than confront her grief and guilt, she believes Leanne has kidnapped Jericho and becomes consumed by her search for them both. The manifestations of Leanne’s powers — the full scope of which remain undefined into Season 3 — convince Sean and Julian that she is not to be trifled with.

By the time Season 3 opens, Leanne has completely separated herself from the mysterious cultists who pursue her. Sean and Dorothy have accepted Leanne as part of the family, and while the troubled Julian is sober(ish) following an overdose (having been revived by Leanne), he is somewhat under Leanne’s thrall as the two carry on a sexual relationship. Leanne has what she has always wanted: Dorothy’s trust and acceptance and a place within the Turner family. Still, she remains paranoid, expecting retaliation, and will barely leave the house. When Sean starts feeding a group of unhoused people who gather in the park nearby, Leanne thinks they might be a threat… until the real threat shows up. During a block party, Leanne is attacked, presumably by remnants of the cult. The unhoused contingent come to her aid, and reveal that they’re devoted to her.

Ring

Halfway through the season, the dynamic shifts. After her attack, Leanne becomes bolder — and ruder — towards Dorothy. We have seen what Leanne can do before: turning the doll into a real baby and back again, causing the attic window to crack in her rebellious displays (apparently against God). In a memorably grotesque Season 3 episode, Sean’s protégé, Tobe (Tony Revolori), gets his girlfriend, Sylvia (Nadia Alexander), a gig as Sean's assistant during a high profile lunch. She is insufferably rude and demeaning to Tobe, which earns Leanne's ire. In the end, Sylvia slips on a puddle of sauce and hooks her ring in a providentially-placed taffy hook (looming over the scene like Chekhov's gun). The hook rips her finger clean off (and Tobe accidentally purées it in the garbage disposal). The audience is left with the certainty that Leanne somehow manipulated the small events leading to Sylvia's mangling.

Sean is offered a hosting gig on "Gourmet Gauntlet," the Top Chef-like reality cooking show he was co-hosting in L.A. when Jericho died. Casual mentions of Sean's previous stint on the series disturb Dorothy, who claims she doesn't remember any of that. We gradually realize that she still has not fully allowed herself to consciously process what happened to Jericho, and her memories remain repressed. As Leanne asserts herself more and more, Sean turns privately to religion, something he keeps from the apparently atheistic Dorothy. Julian betrays Dorothy's trust by secretly ordering a DNA test to determine if this Jericho really is her baby. He mistakes Dorothy's hair for similar hair of a visiting mother from a disastrous Mommy & Me class Dorothy hosted in the house, rendering the whole thing moot.

Faced with Leanne's behavior, along with what she considers lying on Sean's part, plus Julian's rash move with the DNA test, Dorothy begins to unravel. She refuses to let Leanne touch Jericho (and before all the chaos she both intentionally and inadvertedly caused, Leanna was hired to be the boy's nanny), Sean sleeps on the couch, and Julian is most definitely on his sister's shitlist. Dorothy tries various schemes to rid herself of Leanne, ranging from the very slick and subtle (arranging for her to attend a dance school in New Jersey) to the desperate and transparent (having her father send a shrink to examine Leanne). Nothing works.

Mama

Dorothy's plan to have Leanne deemed a danger to herself and others and thus committed against her will backfires. Dorothy's erratic behavior is seen as much more of a danger to Jericho than Leanne, who reverts to her prim and proper demeanor for her interview. As "Mama," the Season 3 finale opens, Dorothy is apparently her old self: supportive and cooperative toward Leanne, even affectionate toward Sean. Neither Dorothy's brother nor husband buy the act, and Julian points out that his sister only plays games when she thinks she has won in her head. Sure enough, in the series' trademark slow burn, deliberately-paced style (directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of M. Night), Dorothy has what she intends to be one final night with Sean. Her plan is now to simply cut and run. She calls an Uber in the middle of the night, grabs Jericho, and is about to leave when Leanne finds her. As Dorothy unleashes her pent-up fury at all of them, a plot device which has been carefully developed all season finds its resolution.

The house has been rotting out from under them, which is a not-so-subtle metaphor for Leanne's influence. The Turner house is infested with termites, which Leanne may or may not have manifested into existence. So much about her abilities remain a mystery. Dorothy backs away from them with Jericho, and leans against the wooden railing high atop the Turners' alarmingly high, steep staircase. The termites and whatever other assorted parasites have done their work well, and it gives way. We could consider this a coincidence, but Leanne says, "I'm sorry, Dorothy," right before the railing gives way. Leanne deftly grabs Jericho as Dorothy sails into the air.

Hell is Other People

Dorothy Turners drops to the ground, slamming into several banisters along the way. It's a gruesome, visceral moment, easily the most shocking turn of events in a show full of the kind of out-and-out horror we're used to seeing only in movies. Three seasons of dread, pain, and repression have led to this moment. While Dorothy's eyes are open as the camera slowly moves away from her, we should presume she will not survive this fall. If she does not, this deprives Servant of a character who has become (somewhat surprisingly) the show's moral center.

Dorothy was a new mother with a husband on the other end of the continent when they lost Jericho. As a parent to two small children, Jericho's loss made me ache. Can childless viewers really understand the kind of bone-deep weariness that comes with caring for a newborn? Maybe, but if not, they might be tempted to judge Dorothy mercilessly, as Leanne did when she first arrived in the Turner household. Dorothy's rejection of Leanne's powers seem to have been at least partially triggered by flashes of her repressed memories. She cannot consciously face her guilt, and by accepting Leanne and her powers — Jericho or no Jericho — Sean and Julian have failed Dorothy, and are complicit in her probable death.

American society claims to love and respect mothers. Servant seems to be quite astutely saying otherwise.

