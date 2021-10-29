Apple TV+ has revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming return of the drama series Servant. Along with the new trailer for the impending third season of the M. Night Shyamalan series, the release date for the season's first episode was also announced. Season 3 of Servant will premiere on January 21, 2022. The third season of Servant will be ten half-hour episodes, keeping consistent with its previous two seasons.

The new trailer continues the creepy and tension-filled atmosphere that the series is known for. The trailer shows Dorothy three months after the ending of last season, terrified by the threat of the cult that made its presence felt in the previous season's finale. "I will wait right here for them, and I will protect my family," Dorothy says, staring down the camera with determination yet a hint of fear. The story of Servant follows Dorothy and Sean Turner, a Philadelphia couple in mourning after the loss of their infant child creates a rift in their marriage. They hire a strange nanny named Leanne and, in the process, open the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The upcoming return of the series will see the ensemble cast of stars returning for Servant Season 3, including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint as Dorothy, Sean, Leanne, and Julian, Dorothy's brother, respectively. Joining the cast this season will be Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW). The trailer is capped off with the reveal that the season will be premiering its first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022. new episodes will air weekly on Apple TV+ every Friday. The series was renewed for a third season back in December 2020, a month ahead of the second season premiere.

Servant was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop, who works alongside Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon as writers on the series. Both M. Night Shyamalan and Basgallop serve as executive producers on the project alongside Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

Season 3 of Servant will be making its way to Apple TV+ starting on Friday, January 21, 2022 with new episodes being added weekly on Friday. You can watch the 20-episodes of the first two seasons on the streaming service right now as well as the brand new trailer down below:

