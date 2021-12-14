The streaming service has renewed the psychological thriller series for a fourth and final season ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

Update: Servant executive producer M. Night Shyamalan has confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of the Apple TV+ series will be its last. Via tweet, the writer-director said: "Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans."

Previously: Apple TV+ has announced that psychological thriller series Servant has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on the streaming platform, which is currently slated for January 21, 2022. It seems like the M. Night Shyamalan show still has a few more mysteries left to uncover.

Servant follows the Turner family, who has secret powers and ties to a cult only known as the Church of Lesser Saints. The returning cast for Season 3 includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani (GLOW, Mr. Robot).

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, discussed the positive viewer reaction to the series in an official statement, saying:

“Since the very first episode of ‘Servant,’ audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created. With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

The series joins other Apple TV+ shows that have been renewed in recent weeks, including true crime anthology Truth Be Told and sci-fi drama Invasion. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for Servant Season 3 are Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Writers for the series are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

While the news of the renewal may make fans happy, there is still no word whether the Apple TV+ series will ultimately conclude after 40 episodes. Shyamalan has gone on record as saying that his plan for the show consists of four seasons, and thus far, that plan doesn't show signs of changing.

While the thriller series still has a lot of questions to answer, we cannot deny that Servant still has fans hooked and will most likely stay that way until it finally comes to an end. Although no release date has been revealed for the confirmed fourth season, Season 3 of Servant will premiere on January 21, 2022, with the first two seasons currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

