Collider can exclusively share two tracks from Servant Season 4 soundtrack. Scored by Trevor Gureckis (Old, The Goldfinch), the series’ soundtrack has reached new heights of horror just as Servant approaches its finale.

Created by Tony Basgallop and counting M. Night Shyamalan as showrunner, Servant tells the creepy story of a family at odds with their nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), a mysterious woman with supernatural powers. Over four seasons, the series has been slowly building up the tension while exploring the secret past of Leanne and the dangerous cultists who worship her. So, with such a bizarre concept, the series needed a soundtrack capable of chilling fans' bones, which Gureckis most definitely delivered. Commenting on the upcoming Season 4 soundtrack release, the composer said:

“After four years, many lingering questions will be answered in this final season of Servant. I’ve truly enjoyed exploring the sonic worlds that have arisen from the story of the Turner family. This final season has some of the most dramatic and otherworldly music. At the center, is a family grieving for their lost son. It’s been an honor to go on this journey with M. Night Shyamalan.”

Who Is Involved With Servant?

Servant stars Toby Kebbel as Sean Turner, a wealthy man who hires Leanne to help his wife Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) to overcome the loss of their infant child. The series also stars Rupert Grint, who recently appeared in Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. Alongside Shyamalan, Season 4’s directors include Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala.

All three previous seasons of Servant are available right now on Apple TV+. New Season 4 episodes come to the streamer every Friday.

Distribute by Lakeshore Records, the entire Season 4 soundtrack will be available for buying and streaming starting this Friday, February 10. You can already purchase the soundtrack through this link. Check out the two exclusive tracks and the complete tracklist below.

Servant Season 4 Tracklist