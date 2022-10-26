Apple TV+ hit horror series Servant is coming to an end, and to keep us wondering what will happen at the finale, the streaming platform just released a mysterious trailer for Season 4. The series was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced alongside M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as showrunner and director for multiple episodes.

The trailer takes us back to Season 1 of Servant when Sean Turner (Toby Kebbel) hired a new nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to take care of a doll baby. The Turners’ actual child had died, and since the mother, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), is incapable of confronting her grief, they’ve been using a fake baby to ease her pain. However, the doll becomes a real baby soon after Leanne gets to the Turner house. Since then, we’ve witnessed Leanne’s powers grow, learned how the young girl is connected to a vicious cult, and wondered who Jericho, the baby, really is. It’s a wacky story that makes justice to Shyamalan’s fame, and as the trailer promises us, everything will become weirder before we get some answers.

Through three seasons, Leanne went from a meek woman to an unstoppable force of nature, and we still don’t know what she’s capable of doing. However, the new trailer underlines Leanne is more confident than ever that no one can stop her, and the streets might be covered with blood before the war with the cult ends. Season 4’s synopsis also teases Dorothy might be alive after that shocking Season 3 finale, adding another layer of tension on top of the nerve-wracking show.

Season 4 of Servant also brings back Rupert Grint. The last season's directors are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Writring for the last season are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

Season 4 of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13. Check out the new trailer and the Season 4 synopsis below.