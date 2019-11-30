Toby Kebbell & Lauren Ambrose Talk ‘Servant’ and Filming the Gruesome Eel Scene

0

With the Apple TV+ series Servant now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with Servant, the series is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who also directs two episodes) alongside creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. Servant follows Kebbell and Ambrose as a married couple in mourning after the death of their infant son Jericho. To help cope with the trauma, the pair brings home a hyper-real baby doll that helps process the grief along with a live-in nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the doll. The series also stars Rupert Grint as the brother of Ambrose’s character.

During the interview, Kebbell and Ambrose talked about how much they knew about the full arc of the series when they signed on, how the series is played realistically, what it was like filming the gruesome eel scene, what will they remember from making the series, and their thoughts on how Apple releases the first three episodes and then it’s a weekly release.

Below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Toby Kebbell & Lauren Ambrose:

How much did they know about the arc of the series going in?

How the series is done very realistically.

Filming the gruesome eel scene.

What will they remember from making the series?

Their thoughts on how Apple releases the first three episodes and then it’s a weekly release.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: