The content purge is still underway at HBO Max. Following yesterday's bloodbath that saw a wide range of original content and Cartoon Network series drop from the platform including Summer Camp Island, Infinity Train, and Generation, the streamer has now trimmed down its catalog of Sesame Street episodes. Nearly 200 episodes of the long-running children's program have been pulled altogether, likely as part of a further cost-cutting measure through Warner Bros. Discovery to save on residuals. It's intended to prepare for the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, the latter of which will also shed some titles to complete the deal.

Previously, HBO Max used to offer 650 episodes of the series. Following the purge, it's now down to 456 with all but 29 episodes cut from the first 38 seasons of the show. The more modern episodes, from Season 39 onward, are still available in their entirety. Of the 29 classic episodes remaining are a mix of picks from Season 1, 5, and 7. For the time being, spin-offs and side content - save for the previously-axed Not So Late Show with Elmo - are still on HBO Max, including Sesame Street Mecha Builders, The Magical Wand Chase, and all seven seasons of My Sesame Street Friends.

HBO struck a deal with Sesame Workshop back in 2015, assuring that the premium channel would get the first crack at every new episode before they aired on their home turf of PBS. It also gave their streaming platform exclusive access to the full catalog, thus assuring more money for Sesame Street in the long run, keeping the show alive for a new generation. The removal of episodes came with little warning with HBO only mentioning that some specials from the series' catalog could be removed. Neither HBO nor Sesame Workshop has yet to make an official statement.

Removing so many animated and scripted shows was already an unpopular decision among fans and creators alike, but the decision to scrap the vast majority of classic Sesame Street episodes was widely decried. For many, the move is the antithesis of Sesame Street's core ideals that all kids would have access to the educational show. The series has long existed as a widely available way to prepare children for school, but also how to be socially competent, empathetic, and tolerant towards others while dealing with the best and worst life has to offer.

It's just the latest in a string of unpopular decisions that kicked off with the cancellation of Batgirl. In that time, HBO has participated in a number of cost-cutting measures, usually including quietly pulling shows as was the case with Camping, Vinyl, and Mrs. Fletcher among others.