No matter what your favorite shows are now, there's a good chance, no matter if you're a child or in your sixties, that your first favorite show was Sesame Street. As a child of the '80s who grew up on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Captain Kangaroo, Sesame Street was always what I loved the most. There was something so magical about what Jim Henson originally helped to create. I was in awe of the puppet characters, and I got to learn so much, from how to count to how to treat others, in every episode.

After airing exclusively on PBS for decades, HBO bought the rights to Sesame Street in 2015. Now you can find new and older episodes on Max, but just last month came the shocking news that HBO was letting the iconic show go. For the first time in its near 56-year history, Sesame Street doesn't know where its home will be. So what happens now?

HBO Purchased 'Sesame Street' a Decade Ago

Sesame Street was created in 1969 by Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrisett, and the one and only Jim Henson, who had also created the Muppets earlier in the decade. Soon enough, the likes of puppet characters such as Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Grover, and later Elmo, became household names. Through short films, musical numbers, comedy, and celebrity appearances, Sesame Street was the show millions of children grew up with and first learned from.

Sesame Street aired on PBS for decades, but as the TV landscape changed, with cable and later the internet becoming more prevalent, Sesame Street wasn't quite as influential as it had been. This led to the massive news in August 2015 that it had been purchased by HBO. Without knowing anything about it, this sounded like a strange and horrible idea, but there were things to like in the details. The deal meant HBO would have Sesame Street's license for five years, and while it would now air new episodes behind a paywall on HBO, they would be available for free on PBS nine months later. The best news was that HBO wanted twice as many episodes, meaning that a season of Sesame Street would have 35 episodes. However, that came with some bad news too, as Sesame Street would now be a half-hour-long series instead of an hour. HBO's relationship with Sesame Street lasted past those five years, with a new five-year deal in 2019 moving the show to the HBO Max streaming service, but then it went south.

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Saying Goodbye to 'Sesame Street'

On December 13, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter had the exclusive news that HBO and Max had decided not to renew their deal to air new Sesame Street episodes. This is heartbreaking news for the series, and for TV in general, but Sesame Street isn't dead. Max's license for episodes continues through 2027, and this month you can still see new episodes from Season 55 on Max. So just why would WBD make such a decision? According to a spokesperson for Max:

“It has been a wonderful, creative experience working with everyone at Sesame Street on the iconic children’s series and we are thrilled to be able to keep some of the library series on Max in the U.S. As we’ve launched Max though and based on consumer usage and feedback, we’ve had to prioritize our focus on stories for adults and families, and so new episodes from Sesame Street, at this time, are not as core to our strategy.”

It's frustrating that HBO thinks you can't prioritize both adult and children's content (kids' shows are big business), and th