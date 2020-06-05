Here’s How to Watch the ‘Sesame Street’ Town Hall on Racism

As thousands of people across the country continue to march and protest against brutal, systemic police violence that disproportionately targets Black people and people of color, Sesame Street and CNN are hosting a town hall about racism. Titled Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families, the hour-long special will feature CNN personalities Van Jones and Erica Hill moderating (with Big Bird) as other Sesame Street characters and qualified experts answer questions submitted by families.

CNN is doing the nation a solid by eschewing the wonky cable subscription requirements that usually prevent people from streaming their content. You’ll be able to watch the town hall tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. ET on CNN.com or on any of the CNN apps (again, without the need of a cable subscription). And if you’re some kind of weirdo who actually still has live television, you can watch the special on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will also be streaming on CNNgo, and on-demand via cable and satellite services.

Sesame Street has long been a trusted source of compassionate education for children, and racism is a huge, nuanced, and frightening concept to have to teach them. The town hall is designed to be watched by kids and their parents, but also to provide parents with some guidance on how to speak to their kids about racial violence and injustice and the importance of diversity and equality. If you’re planning on watching, you can submit questions on CNN’s website.