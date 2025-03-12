Long before she was one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, Eiza González was on Sesame Street....very briefly. Thanks to some bad behavior, it wasn't long before she was told how to get away from the venerable children's TV series. The Ash star shared her experience on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Discussing the incident with guest host Brooke Shields (for whom she wore a Blue Lagoon-inspired outfit), González reveals that it was her first acting role...albeit a short-lived one. In her words, she was "a hyperactive child, and also I liked to rile up people. I was a complete menace. I made sure to rile up the entire team of children, and I convinced them to break into the office. They had a mock-up of the entire set, and we were jumping in it, and we broke it. I got completely fired from my first job because I was just a complete menace! Big Bird fired me!" Her mother subsequently concluded that González was "too naughty" to be a child actor. Of course, she eventually found her way back into the acting profession, and has yet to destroy another set...as far as we know, at least.

What Will Eiza González Star in Next?

Hitting theaters this month is Ash, a mind-bending science fiction thriller from director Flying Lotus; it stars González as the sole survivor of a mysterious disaster on a strange alien planet who must decide if her would-be rescuer (Aaron Paul) has come to save her...or kill her.

Also set for release this year is the Apple TV+ action-adventure film Fountain of Youth, which reunites González with her Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie, and stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman; González will also star in Ritchie's next film, the hostage-negotiation thriller In the Grey, with Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. She is also set to appear in BenDavid Grabinski's action comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, with Vince Vaughn and James Marsden, and Boots Riley's new science fiction satire I Love Boosters, which will co-star LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore.

A number of notable actors have had early roles on Sesame Street over the show's 56-year history. They include Lindsay Lohan, Tyler James Williams, and Rosario Dawson.

Eiza González' next film, Ash, premieres in theaters March 21, 2025; Sesame Street is available on both PBS nationwide and streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.