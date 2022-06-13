Prime Video unveiled today a trailer for The Sessions: Draymond Green, a special which is set to chronicle one of today’s most talented and polarizing athletes: Draymond Green. The special will follow Green as he tries to work on his mind as hard as he works on his body – which means the basketball player is looking to go through some major changes on his demeanor. The special premieres later this week.

In order to work on his mindfulness, Green enlists the help of none other than spiritual-and-wellness legend Deepak Chopra and master healer and well-being educator Devi Brown. If it sounds curious, Green himself fully acknowledges it. In an official statement, the NBA superstar said he’s excited for the world to see him go on a journey they could’ve never imagined him embarking on, and added that “meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. The Sessions starts a deep dive into the mind of me, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person.”

Behind the camera, it was all in the family as Deepak Chopra’s son Gotham Chopra directed the special. Through his production company Religion of Sports, Chopra has helmed several documentaries and specials on athletes such as Kobe Bryant, David Ortiz, Tom Brady, Simone Biles, and others.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'McEnroe' Trailer: New Sport Documentary Depicts Journey of Tennis Legend

In an official statement, Chopra (the director) revealed his personal connection with Green, and praised his friend’s distinctive personality:

“I’ve had a lot of existential angst the last week as I’ve wrestled with the conflict I have between rooting for my hometown team, the Boston Celtics, and my friend, partner, and subject of The Sessions—Draymond Green. Fortunately, we have produced something special that deals with this sort of emotional explosion in the cauldron of competition. On a more serious note, we couldn’t have built ‘The Sessions’ around a more appropriate subject—someone fiery, impetuous, talented but also thoughtful, curious, candid, and super smart. No matter the outcome of the series and no matter what the commentators say, I believe Draymond now has the inner arsenal to navigate success and failure, winning and losing, because he has a stillness inside him that can’t be swayed. I can’t wait to see how audiences will react.”

Prime Video premieres The Sessions: Draymond Green on June 17. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: