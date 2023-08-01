The Big Picture Seth MacFarlane and Dwayne Johnson have made significant donations to the strike fund, supporting workers involved in the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry.

The strikes are centered around fair wages for writers and actors, particularly for popular productions released through streaming platforms, where residuals are seen as insulting.

The strikes have caused production shutdowns and delays, impacting projects like Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things, as well as hindering promotional activities for upcoming releases like Kraven the Hunter. Streaming platforms are at the heart of the strike, with the need for transparency in viewership numbers and fair compensation for industry workers.

Seth MacFarlane has donated a considerable amount of money to the strike fund, according to Variety. The Entertainment Community received one million dollars from the actor, which will be directed towards emergency situations related to the workers who are currently striking. Dwayne Johnson recently made another contribution to the cause, as the entertainment industry tries to stay together while they look for a better future for everyone involved in the guilds. The dual strike rages on, after months of the entertainment world being affected by these artist's struggles.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike because the members of the guilds aren't receiving fair wages for the work they put into the movies and television series that entertain the world. One of the central topics in both strikes is how the residuals received by the writers and actors involved in popular productions released through streaming are downright insulting. That's not even mentioning how much money the stories generate, without giving proper recognition to the people behind their creation. Successful films and shows can't be made without the talent of both actors and writers.

The strike has already caused multiple productions across the industry to be shut down, including Deadpool 3 and the final season of Stranger Things. Production can't resume until the strike is over, otherwise anyone involved in an active set would be going against the organized protest. The conflict is also affecting projects that are ready to be released, with movies being delayed because the people involved with them can't promote them during a press tour. Kraven the Hunter was merely two months away from hitting theaters when Sony Pictures pushed its release date until about a year from now.

Image via Fox

Streaming Is at the Center of the Strike

The factor that connects all the lingering threads surrounding the context of the strike are streaming platforms. Actors and writers can receive almost no money in a residual check, even if the movie or show they worked on has become viral on any given platform. In order to rectify the issue, studios would need to be transparent regarding the viewership numbers of their productions, and how much money they generate through the distribution of their content. It's up to the studios to decide if they want to keep losing money by keeping the industry on hold, or if they're finally ready to properly compensate the people who work for them.