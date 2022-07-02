He also talks about why he’s so proud of the newest episode, 'A Tale of Two Topas', and being guarded about what they reveal in the trailers.

If you’re a fan of The Orville: New Horizons and Seth MacFarlane you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently landed an exclusive interview with MacFarlane where he shared some great behind-the-scenes stories about how the Hulu series was made.

During the wide-ranging conversation, MacFarlane revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about The Orville, why they added New Horizons to the title when they went to Hulu, and how he works with director Jon Cassar (MacFarlane and Cassar helmed all the episodes in Season 3). We also discussed why he’s so proud of the newest episode, A Tale of Two Topas, the reason he’s so guarded about what they reveal in the trailers, why he reads what people are saying online about the series, how they figured out the Season 3 storylines, why he’s so grateful to Albert Brooks, why he loves directing and working with such a large ensemble of great actors, and more.

As most of you know, MacFarlane’s The Orville brought viewers a new kind of sci-fi drama series when its first season launched on Fox in 2017. Now a Hulu Original, The Orville: New Horizons continues to tell the tale of the ship’s crew as they move forward in their discovery of new beings and planets. Joining MacFarlane in The Orville: New Horizons are Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters and Chad L. Coleman.

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

Finally, while I know you have a lot of choices on what to watch, if you’ve never seen The Orville, I strongly suggest checking it out. MacFarlane’s series really surprised me, and it keeps getting better with every episode.

Check out what MacFarlane said below.

COLLIDER: I want to start with, thank you for making me laugh for many, many years, but I really want to know how do you find time to sleep? Because you work on a lot of stuff.

SETH MACFARLANE: At the moment, it's a little more than I'd like. I do like sleep. I'm a big fan of sleep. When things are operating the way they're designed to, I generally work on one thing at a time and I'm delegating the other projects to writers and artists who I trust. When The Orville was in production, that's how things worked. I was working on that show full time, Family Guy and American Dad of course were run by their respective show runners. There's now a development infrastructure at Fuzzy Door run by Erica Huggins that operates at times with my involvement and at other times autonomously and independently. So it's really about digging into one thing at a time and making sure that everything else is well cared for in the meantime.

Before I get into The Orville, I like throwing a curve ball at the beginning. If you could get the financing or access to any IP that exists, what would you make?

MACFARLANE: That's a really hard question to answer spur of the moment.

I guess is there something that you've always wanted to tackle that's been gnawing at you in the back of your brain, and it's just a question of if you could ever manage to do it?

MACFARLANE: I mean, look, if you could redo All in the Family in this day and age, that'll be a big one. Let's see, beyond that.... I don't know The Sound of Music?

Jumping into The Orville, I love learning about the behind the scenes of the making of shows. What do you think fans of The Orville might be surprised to learn about the actual making of the show?

Well, I can tell you a lot. The episodes were not shot in order. We shot the entire season simultaneously. For example, if we had a set that appeared in several different episodes, we would shoot all the scenes for the season on that set and then tear it down. So the whole season, really in my mind, and I'm sure in the minds of the actors was one unit, was one long piece. Because that's really how we shot it. As far as what would people be surprised to learn... The ship is actually two levels. It's a double decker set. A lot of these swing sets, for example, the Arachnoid ship in episode two was built inside the shuttle bay, which a lot of these sets are. We have the shuttle bay because as a big open space serves as the shuttle bay, but it also serves as an extra stage that we can build sets within. The Krill ship from season one was built on that set. I'm sure I'll think of a thousand things as we go along.

Hulu doesn't really say anything about the ratings. Can you say, is Hulu happy with the way it's going?

MACFARLANE: Yeah. I mean, again, I don't know anything either. That's one of the tricky things about streaming. There are no Nielsen ratings that you can use to monitor how your show is doing. I'm told they're thrilled with it. Hulu itself has given us the pat on the back and said they love the shows and that we're doing a great job. But that's really all we know. All information we get is from audience reaction.

So that's why I'm pretty vigilant about following audience reaction online and reading fan reactions and reading journalist reactions. I mean, certainly your platform included. I read as much of it as I can to kind of try to get an overall average of what it is we're dealing with reaction wise. And that's really the only barometer I have.

What was the decision for making the Hulu version of the show or the season three, calling it New Horizons?

MACFARLANE: Adding a subtitle was actually Dana Walden's idea. And I thought it was a really good one. That's my boss over at Disney who I've worked with and been friends with for a long time. That was her idea. And I thought it was kind of cool because it's not a reboot, it's a continuation, but it was just enough to tell the audience that we're expanding a little bit. That the scope is bigger. The show is more ambitious. It's going to feel more like a movie. It's maybe going to feel a little more special. And it seemed appropriate also because it's been a few years since we've been on the air and we've moved to Hulu and it's a 10 episode run as opposed to, a 13 episode run. I guess it's not that big a difference. It seemed like it was an idea that was pitched to me that I like.

I'm fascinated by the editing process, because that's where it all comes together. Have any of the episodes on any of the seasons gone through any substantial changes in the edit? And if so, why?

MACFARLANE: I don't know that there have been substantial story changes. We fine tune these scripts as best we can in the writer's room before any frame of footage gets shot. Because it's a lot of work and we want to make sure that it's worth everyone's time. So we really try to get these scripts in great shape before they're shot so we don't run into that problem.

But there are sequences that were, for the most part, created in editing. Take the drone sequence, for example, in the first episode this season, in Electric Sheep. That was, I mean, on set, we shot Scott Grimes in the Terradon rig and bounced him around and got the footage, but credit where credit is due, that scene was really built and created by Tom Costantino and Brandon Fayette, our editor and our visual effects supervisor. They really went in there and worked that out, combining their two formidable skill sets. And those are the kinds of sequences where you really, the power of the editing part of the process becomes really evident. Those are two formidable talents. Those two guys. I mean, they're really something. And whenever you see a big visual effects, heavy action sequence on the show, it's generally their hand is generally pretty heavy in it.

I know you and Jon Cassar directed all the episodes this season, how did you guys figure out who was direct what?

MACFARLANE: Jon and I work like two arms on the same body. It's one of the best creative partnerships I've ever had in my career. I loved 24 before I even met him. I was a big fan of that show. And I remember always marveling it at how they got the amount of coverage they did. There was so much coverage on that show and it all looked so great. And if you look at the directing credit, so much of it is him. I mean, it's in so many ways the Jon Cassar show. When he came onto the show, I was already a fan, but I remember in season one watching his show, his episode, and just really clocking the camera choices and the camera.

He was a camera operator for decades before he became a director. And it really shows and the scope of this season and the amount of coverage that we got, and all we're able to pack into an episode would have been utterly impossible without him. He is an absolute creative machine, and yeah, there were times where you would have two sets going at the same time and he would be directing one and I would be directing the other. And we helped each other out on each other's episodes all the time. The opening sequence of episode one where Marcus is running through the corridors, Jon shot all that. I mean, it's an episode that has my name as director, but Jon shot that whole thing. He directed that whole sequence.

And episode four the Krill car chase, was something that he was supposed to direct. He was knocked down with the flu that week. And so I went in and shot that sequence for him. So we really operated as one unit so much of the time. It's fascinating to have a working relationship that intense and that enduring. I don't even remember at one point ever having so much as a tense moment with Jon. And this is a guy who's not afraid to tell me when he thinks I'm making a bad call. He's pretty blunt. And I trust him for that reason. And I'll tell you, we really operated as one person. It's really amazing how it worked. And that cohesion, I think, is a big reason that this season was able to get done.

You guys have tackled some really big issues over the three seasons. Are there one or two that you are especially proud of?

MACFARLANE: Is it episodes or sequences?

Spme of the bigger storylines that you've talked about.

MACFARLANE: Certainly A Tale of Two Topas is high on that list. That was a big swing. And it's a swing that's easy to miss. I think there are a billion things that can misfire in a show like that. And I've been immensely gratified at the reception that that episode has gotten. The care that we put into it has paid off and people are really embracing it. There are a handful of episodes in the second half of the season that I think are going to blow people's minds. I can't give anything away yet. There's some great stories in the second half of the season. To answer the other questions that people have been asking, yes, there is plenty of comedy in the second half of the season. But for me, this season four and five Gently Falling Rain and A Tale of Two Topas are highlights for me thus far.

One of the things I really enjoyed about A Tale of Two Topas is that I figured the episode was going to be about some Egyptian curse or something going to do with the ancient civilization. And that was really to throw you off what the episode was really about.

MACFARLANE: Tom Costantino puts these teasers together every week. The challenge really is how much to give away. Look, I'm somebody who watches a show and wants to know nothing about what I'm about to see. If I watch something like Severance or The Handmaids Tale or any of the shows that I watch, I don't want to know a thing about what's going to happen next week. I don't want to read an episode summary. I don't want to see a trailer. I want to be completely surprised. And so I tend to employ that a little bit when we decide what we're going to give away. This was a tough one because we really didn't want to give away anything about Topa. We wanted people to come in completely surprised. We just felt that the viewing experience would be the most fulfilling and most satisfying if it was a complete surprise.

I don't know whether that was the right move or not. Maybe we teased people into thinking they were getting Temple of Doom, but that was what we did. And it is tricky because you want to give them something to show up for, but at the same time, you want to make them... Look, we're going through it right now. I'm looking at the trailer for next week's show and trying to decide how much we want to give away and are we withholding too much or are we withholding too little? And yeah, that's always a challenge.

It's funny you say that about trailers. I don't watch movie trailers anymore because they give away everything and it diminishes my enjoyment. Also, you are just like me, someone who watches a lot of content. Any trailer you see, you put the whole thing together.

MACFARLANE: Yeah. Well, certainly nowadays audiences are really savvy. I mean, it makes your job as a writer a lot harder. Audiences that they're ahead of you on so much. And honestly, with a fandom like this, there are times when you'll read something on Twitter or on Instagram or on Reddit, or you'll see somebody's YouTube review, and they'll make a prediction about the show, which may be wrong, but you think to yourself, "Hey, that's a great idea." What a cool concept. So, the engagement with the fans is definitely worthwhile in that way. But I agree with you, it's a tough thing...

You want to watch the trailer because it gets you excited, but at the same time, you don't want everything to be spoiled. I remember when we did A Million Ways to Die in the West, there was a big argument about whether to give away Doc Brown in the trailer. And I was pushed, urged to consider it. And I relented and I do regret that at this point. Because I think that was... I remember reading comments from fans saying, "Why did you put this in the trailer? That would've been such a huge surprise." And I thought, "Man, audiences are so sophisticated now in the way they' process things." In some cases they're thinking like marketing execs. And they weren't wrong. It makes everything a lot more challenging.

When you are directing an episode and obviously you're one of the stars of the show, do you ever catch yourself when you're directing, cutting down on your lines, so you don't have to act and can focus more on directing? How does that work for you when you're essentially directing yourself?

MACFARLANE: Yeah. Sometimes. My favorite scenes to direct if I'm in the show are if I'm in the scene or scenes in which I'm listening to the other actors, as opposed to talking. And with A Tale of Two Topas, there was a lot of that where I was directing a scene and I had the luxury of sitting back in the scene and letting people like Peter Macon and Adrianne Palicki and Chad Coleman perform and I just had to worry about shots. I've gotten a lot of really generous guidance over the years from Albert Brooks, who is a friend. And certainly when I was doing A Million Ways to Die in the West, he made himself available constantly with every question that I had about that particular challenge, acting, writing, and directing and I will be indebted to him for the rest of my life for how giving he's been with his time and walking me through those challenges.

Again, this is an ensemble show and I suppose maybe there are times when I've under serviced Ed Mercer. But I do enjoy the fact that it's an ensemble. I have these eight or nine fantastic actors, all of whom are so much fun to write for. I love that I can pick any one of them and write a story for them and they can carry that episode for the week. So to me, that's one of the shows strengths is that nobody is the star. It's the ensemble is the star. It's a show about a group of people. And so for me, that's one of the pleasures. But yeah, I suppose there are times when I make line cuts here and there for myself because I just don't want to deal with it that day.

That's what I was thinking sometimes. I have a lot of friends that direct, and I know the challenges and I've always wondered that.

MACFARLANE: Acting is fun and it's fun to deliver your own material. Obviously I've been doing that for years with the animated shows. For me, directing is more pleasurable. I exist in this weird space where I don't... When I'm acting and I really feel like I'm digging in and making a breakthrough or create a breakthrough of some kind for myself, I'm really glad that I did it and took the swing. And then there are other times where I just want to be in a sweatshirt and not go through hair and makeup and just direct for the rest of the season. So, yeah, it's a love, hate relationship.

When you started writing for New Horizons, how did you figure out what were the stories that you wanted to tell during the season, how much you wanted to explore new worlds and how much you wanted to revisit storylines, like the Moclans and the war?

MACFARLANE: Well, part of it is influenced by the audience. We had had a lot of time process what storylines and what episodes people were really responding to and what episodes they could kind of take or leave. And there's no quick answer to that. We have a lot of really great writers in the room. David Goodman and Brannon Braga, David Goodman, Andre Bormanis. And by the way, Liz Heldens who wrote for us season one, who I have been trying to get back on the writing staff forever, she's just always so busy, because she's a creator herself. Her voice has never left the show. Even though she went off to go do her own stuff. I sent her every script and she gives me notes and thoughts that are always immensely helpful and are some real nuggets of genius.

And so again, it's a group effort to really determine what stories we tell, how we approach a specific story arc or a specific character's journey. And you don't know. It's very scary. You walk into the room and you have a blank board sitting in front of you and you don't know what you're going to do. When I think of a potential season four, that's the first thing I think about is, "Jesus, what stories are we going to tell?" How do we top this? But you do. There are always stories to tell and with a science fiction show, as Gene Roddenberry once said, "The basis of your series is the galaxy. And there are quite a few stories out there."

When you are writing, are you ever thinking about the budget and what you’ll be able to pull off knowing how many days it takes to shoot something?

MACFARLANE: Season one and season two, that was more of a concern season three, because we're now on a streaming platform. I got to say Disney and Hulu have been amazingly supportive and amazingly generous both creatively and financially when it comes to the show, as you can see, they've really backed us up. And we wouldn't have been able to do a lot of the sequences that we've done without that support. So I worried less about that in season three. And that certainly we didn't take advantage of it. I mean, A Tale of Two Topas and Electric Sheep, maybe not Electric Sheep, but certainly A Tale of Two Topas and shows like that are pretty shipped bound. They're fairly small production wise, they're character stories.

We don't write to offer spectacle. We write to entertain whether that's a big story or a small story. So budget doesn't really come into it lately because the resources are there. And look with science fiction, there's a responsibility for world building. World building isn't cheap to create Krill. And that planet was an enormous undertaking. I think we went up to Chatsworth and rented a sound stage up there, because we were out of space in L.A. and our production designer, Stephen Lineweaver built a whole Krill street.

And I believe there were 200 extras all in prosthetic makeup and our Howard Berger and his makeup team just did the superhuman amount of work to bring that to life. The biggest challenge for us honestly, was COVID. And when COVID happened and we came back and we realized we still had to shoot things like Bortus's singing, which was actually the last thing Peter Macon shot before he wrapped for the season, we couldn't figure out how the hell we were going to do it because no one was allowing those kinds of groups at that time. And through a combination of working closely with Disney, but more importantly with Pandefense, which is Larry Brilliant's company, of course was one of the key players in the eradication of smallpox in the seventies.

We were able to construct a system for the show that kept everyone safe and get 200 people in a room and make sure that nobody got infected. And it's interesting, there's something that's surprising that people don't know about. I mean, this is a company that specializes in pandemics. And they created a set of protocols for us that were pretty extensive and pretty elaborate. And through all of COVID, we didn't have one transmission on set. And we had rooms with 100 people, 200 people and no one got on that set who was positive and no one transmitted it to anyone else. And that's kind of amazing when you look at a scene like what we saw the other night, with Bortus singing in that room full of 200 people and you realize that was in the thick of COVID. I don't even know if the vaccines were out yet. We were able to keep everyone safe.

It's so funny you say that because I was watching that scene and looking for the VFX stitch. When I couldn’t find it I realized you really shot this.

MACFARLANE: That was a real crowd. Yep. A real crowd.

