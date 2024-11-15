When the name Seth MacFarlane is attached to a project, viewers can assume a healthy dose of irreverent humor and quirky characters. Starting his career as a cartoonist working on animated shows such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, MacFarlane has since amassed an impressive resume of hits. From animation to live-action, going through comedy to science fiction, the remarkably versatile creator is a true force on the small screen, exploring different corners of entertainment without sacrificing his unique approach.

While his most famous creation, Family Guy, made MacFarlane a household name, he has also experimented with other projects, unafraid to cash on his success to bet on other, more experimental passion projects. His results are uneven, but no one can accuse him of not trying. With a catalog of work spanning over two decades, we look back at the many shows MacFarlane has brought to TV. What follows is a ranking of every Seth MacFarlane television show based on its consistency, legacy, place among the multi-hyphenate's larger career, and overall quality.

7 Seth MacFarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy (2008-2010)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

While not technically brought to television, the web series Seth MacFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy is a must-watch for fans of MacFarlane's brand of humor. It plays like a series of cutaway jokes that didn’t make it into episodes of Family Guy or American Dad! Because each sketch is less than a few minutes long, it’s easy to jump in and out, but a binge-watch of the entire series will take less than an hour. MacFarlane regulars such as Alex Borstein and Seth Green lend their voices to the series, further making the sketches feel like an extension of MacFarlane’s other productions.

Fifty episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy were produced for MacFarlane’s YouTube channel, SethComedy, sponsored by companies such as Burger King or Nike. The series was initially a hit, receiving millions of views on the short videos, but MacFarlane’s attention was too divided among other projects to grow the channel as needed. A DVD and Blu-ray were released for sale with a collection of the entire series, but fans of MacFarlane unfamiliar with the sketches can find them on YouTube.

6 'The End is Nye' (2022)

Created by Brannon Braga, Seth MacFarlane & Bill Nye

The largest departure from MacFarlane's signature style is Peacock’s The End is Nye, which makes the scary side of science entertaining. In each episode of the documentary series, host Bill Nye guides viewers through different disaster scenarios, such as massive solar flares or a rain of comets hitting the Earth. While stepping through a reenactment of each disaster, Nye dives deep into the destruction and mayhem such an occurrence may bring. Not to leave viewers in a state of panic, Nye also explores ways to mitigate world-ending catastrophes with preventative measures.

For an educational program, the production values are well done, boasting decent special effects to drive home what the actual destruction of Earth would look like. Nye is always a welcome presence on screen, with a generation of viewers learning more science from him than four years of high school. Mixing scare tactics with humor to educate people about environmental concerns is a novel approach designed to be a more palatable way of spreading the word. It’s impossible to compare The End is Nye to MacFarlane’s other scripted projects, but the series further establishes his diversified interests within television.

5 'The Cleveland Show' (2009-2013)

Created by Richard Appel, Mike Henry & Seth MacFarlane

A fun take on sitcom spin-offs, The Cleveland Show gave one of Family Guy’s fan-favorite characters time to shine. In The Cleveland Show, Quahog’s most normal neighbor, Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry), looks for greener pastures with his son, Cleveland Jr. (Kevin Michael Richardson), so they pack up and leave Quahog. A quick detour through Cleveland’s hometown, Stoolbend, Virginia, has him run into his old crush, Donna (Sanaa Lathan). Before the pilot episode is over, Cleveland’s married to Donna and now the stepfather to the teenage stepdaughter Roberta (Reagan Gomez-Preston) and the smooth-talking toddler Rallo (Henry). Oh, and there’s a bear with a tie named Tim (MacFarlane).

The Cleveland Show ran for four seasons before low ratings signaled the end of the spin-off, but Cleveland being the star of the show was a great idea. The supporting characters, especially Cleveland's friend group, Holt Richter (Jason Sudeikis) and Lester Krinklesac (Richardson), didn’t possess the same charm as bar buddies Quagmire and Joe (Patrick Warburton), giving less compelling story options to explore. Thankfully, Cleveland and his new family had a place waiting for them in Quahog when The Cleveland Show wrapped up.

4 'The Orville' (2017-2022)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

A loving homage to Star Trek with a MacFarlane twist, The Orville was the first live-action series he created. The Orville followed MacFarlane as Ed Mercer, the beleaguered captain of the exploratory vessel, The U.S.S. Orville. Still reeling from the discovery of his wife, Kelly (Adrianne Palicki), having an extra-marital affair a year prior, Ed is distressed to learn his estranged spouse will be his first officer on the ship. Ed’s skills as a captain will be tested as he learns to work with his ex while maintaining a level head to keep his crew alive.

Viewers expecting to see a parody of Star Trek akin to something along the lines of The Naked Gun or Angie Tribeca were treated to a more nuanced production. The Orville utilized a toned-down style of MacFarlane’s humor more as a feature and not the main course of the sci-fi action/drama the series aspired to be. A swelling orchestral score and engaging cinematography give The Orville a cinematic feel, harkening back to the adventure shows of a previous generation of television. The series ran for two seasons on Fox before finding a second life on Hulu, with a new season set for 2025 following an extended hiatus.

3 'Ted' (2024-Present)

Created by Seth MacFarlane