Watch: Seth Meyers Revives “A Closer Look” from Home, Tackles Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Late night TV may no longer be in production in studio, but that hasn’t stopped personalities like Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Samantha Bee from recording and releasing new content online. Most late night personalities, including Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, and Conan O’Brien, either have been or are planning to return to television screens in the near future with episodes taped from the safety of their homes as they continue to practice social distancing. Indeed, the fact that the staff of Late Night with Seth Meyers can’t physically work in the same room hasn’t kept them from crafting new installments of their popular “A Closer Look” series.

Meyers brought back “A Closer Look” a couple of days ago recorded live from his hallway, but in this new installment Meyers changes locations to his library to tackle Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his desire to “re-open” the country as soon possible. As always, it’s both insightful and hilarious, but also noteworthy as an example of how late night TV hosts have adjusted to the current situation to continue reaching viewers.

In the scheme of things, late night TV is extremely unimportant, but that doesn’t make it any less comforting to see folks like Meyers continue to reach out. I’m reminded of how, in the wake of 9/11, one of the first pieces of entertainment to resume was late night television. We look to these hosts not just for jokes or escape, but as a source of comfort. Those who watch late night TV spend a tremendous amount of time with these people, so again, there’s something really nice about seeing Meyers and his team still putting together new installments of “A Closer Look” even if it’s just Seth Meyers in his house.

Check out the segment below, followed by a delightful in-home edition of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.”