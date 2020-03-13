Watch: Seth Meyers Tackles Trump’s Coronavirus Address in “A Closer Look” from Scrapped Show

On Thursday, Late Night with Seth Meyers made the decision—along with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Show with Stephen Colbert—to suspend production until at least March 30th. And while Fallon and Colbert had already gotten ready to start taping their Thursday shows (without an audience) when the decision was made, Meyers and his Late Night staff scrapped their Thursday show when scheduled guests expressed concern over making the trek to 30 Rock to appear. Which is understandable, especially when one of those guests is John Krasinski whose new movie was just pulled from the release calendar.

But Meyers and his team had already written Thursday’s “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, so they decided to tape it and throw it on YouTube before heading home. Meyers appears sans suit in the video, dubbing it “Casual Thursdays” before explaining why they cancelled Thursday’s show and why they went ahead and taped “A Closer Look” anyway.

This edition of “A Closer Look” zeroes in on President Trump’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic and is, as always, pretty great. But it’s made even funnier by the lack of a studio audience and a bit more casual attitude to the whole ordeal.

These are unique times we’re living through and a lot of uncertainty abounds, but stuff like this—where we can take a minute to laugh and let the air out of the room while not undermining the gravity of the situation—certainly makes things a tiny bit easier to get through. So a heartfelt thanks to the Late Night team for putting this together before they left the office on Thursday. Here’s hoping the best late night show on television won’t be off the air for too long.

Watch the coronavirus “A Closer Look” segment below.