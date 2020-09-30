Watch Seth Meyers Interview Andy Samberg as a Recently Discovered Mummy

Listen, things are pretty horrible right now. The world is basically a giant tire fire. But thankfully, Seth Meyers is there to offer us occasional relief. Like when he decided to bring Andy Samberg on the Late Night show last night to portray a recently discovered mummy that they pulled out of an Egyptian well. There’s really nothing more to it than that. It’s just delightful and might make you smile for the first time in days (weeks?) so have at it:
