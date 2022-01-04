COVID-19 continues to give pause to the entertainment industry, and the latest cancellation news comes in the form of a full week hiatus for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers recently tested positive for the virus, which he announced on Twitter earlier today. Despite the bad news of his test results, the talk show host says that he is feeling fine, and thanks vaccines and boosters for his light symptoms. It sounds like the show is planning to pick back up next Monday, as Meyers rounded out his tweet by telling his followers to “tune in” to see where next week’s filming will take place, as Meyers will be will be quarantined for at least the next week, and maybe even shooting Late Night from home until the suggested quarantine time runs its course.

The news comes to us following a slew of cancellations, from sports events to Broadway performances and even other late night shows. Back in December, Saturday Night Live was forced to find a socially distanced way around their fan favorite annual holiday show, fearing the effects of the close quarters and live audience the weekly comedy show is known for. They opted to have Paul Rudd and several other famous faces virtually host the show, which consisted of previously taped bits from over the years, and also called off musical guest Charli XCX. Meyers hasn’t been the only late night talk show host to come down with the virus, as Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, also tested positive over the holidays. Unlike Late Night, Fallon’s show was already on a holiday hiatus, so his illness didn’t affect the filming of the show, and he has since fully bounced back.

RELATED: 'SNL': Watch Seth Meyers Congratulate Colin Jost On Breaking 'Weekend Update' RecordRipping through any return to normalcy, the newest variant of COVID has darkened some of the lights of Broadway, which has been attempting to get back on its feet following the long shutdown due to the first wave of the pandemic. Last week, Hugh Jackman announced that he would be taking a hiatus from his leading role in The Music Man, after testing positive just after his co-star, Sutton Foster announced that she would be taking a break from performances. (Since these statements, The Music Man has put a hold on performances.) The show is just one of many shows affected by the outbreak, joining ranks with shows such as The Lion King and American Utopia.

We here at Collider are wishing Meyers and everyone else a speedy and full recovery from the virus. Check out Meyers’ full tweet below:

Watch: John Mulaney and Seth Meyers Candidly Discuss Mulaney’s Intervention and Eventful Year "Fred [Armisen] was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?"

