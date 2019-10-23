Seth Meyers Is Mean to Children in Trailer for Netflix Standup Special

0

Good news, everyone! Seth Meyers is getting a Netflix standup special, and the trailer announcement for said special is a swell reminder that before he was the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the guy was an incredible sketch writer on SNL. Indeed, the standup announcement is portrayed as an action figure commercial that points out the differences between “Desk Seth” and “Standup Seth,” while a group of children criticize said action figure. It’s very funny.

In his Netflix comedy special debut, premiering on November 5th, Meyers will touch upon “family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.” The special is titled Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, which is no doubt a reference to the fact that Meyers’ son Axel was delivered in the lobby of his family’s apartment building—a story that was recounted in hilarious and touching fashion on Late Night.

I’m admittedly a big fan of what Meyers has done with Late Night and find him to be extremely capable of being sharply funny while also, frankly, speaking truth to power. And while the political angle of Late Night is what makes it so great, I’m excited to see what a Seth Meyers standup special looks like removed from the structure of his nightly show.

Check out the Seth Meyers Netflix standup special trailer for Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby below, and click here to read my interview with the former SNL head writer about how he and his team evolved Late Night.