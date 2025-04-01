One of the most consistently celebrated actors/producers/directors of the current age is none other than Seth Rogen. 10 years ago, if one were to say this, they'd probably believe it, but it'd feel a little like a stretch. However, while he may be getting most recognized in said previous 10 years, Rogen has always been a major hitter when it comes to bringing projects to the box office.

Whether he is the main character, an actor/producer, actor/producer/director, actor/producer/director/screenwriter, or simply a side character, Rogen is one of the best celebrities in the game at the moment. In fact, he's bringing his years of experience and connections to his new Apple TV+ series, The Studio. A celebrity can only dream of having a resume like his. But what's the best of the best when it comes to his work? It's actually way harder to narrow down than one would think.

10 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic