One of the most consistently celebrated actors/producers/directors of the current age is none other than Seth Rogen. 10 years ago, if one were to say this, they'd probably believe it, but it'd feel a little like a stretch. However, while he may be getting most recognized in said previous 10 years, Rogen has always been a major hitter when it comes to bringing projects to the box office.
Whether he is the main character, an actor/producer, actor/producer/director, actor/producer/director/screenwriter, or simply a side character, Rogen is one of the best celebrities in the game at the moment. In fact, he's bringing his years of experience and connections to his new Apple TV+ series, The Studio. A celebrity can only dream of having a resume like his. But what's the best of the best when it comes to his work? It's actually way harder to narrow down than one would think.